‘National security can’t be a prisoner of politics’: Ahmed Patel over claims of Islamic State links
In a letter to Home Minister Rajnath Singh, he accused the Gujarat government of ‘vitiating a serious ongoing investigation just ahead of elections’.
Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel on Saturday wrote to Home Affairs Minister Rajnath Singh over his alleged links to the Islamic State group, saying matters of national security should not be used to malign political opponents. Security matters “cannot be a prisoner of politics”, he said, sharing the letter on Twitter on Sunday.
“I find it extremely disturbing that the ruling party in Gujarat is vitiating a serious ongoing investigation just ahead of elections by making wild and unsubstantiated allegations,” Patel wrote. “Framing of charges must be done by law enforcement agencies and the judiciary, and not by political leaders in press conferences from party headquarters.”
On Friday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had demanded Ahmed Patel’s resignation as a Rajya Sabha MP, alleging that a suspected Islamic State member arrested recently used to work at a hospital that Patel used to manage.
Patel rejected the allegations and demanded “strict and speedy action” against the suspected terrorists. “We request that matters of national security not be politicised keeping elections in mind,” he had tweeted then.
In his letter to Rajnath Singh, the MP urged him to bring those guilty to justice, irrespective of faith and political affiliation.
The Assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled for December 9 and 14.