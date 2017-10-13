Sensex, Nifty 50 pare gains after touching fresh highs in early trade
At noon, the rupee was at 64.93 to a dollar, higher than Friday’s close of 65.05 a dollar.
The benchmark indices reached record highs soon after trade opened on Monday, following cues from Asian markets. However, both indices shed some gains later.
At 12.15 pm, the Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex was at 33,281.39 points, up 124.17 points or 0.4% from Friday’s close. The National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 50 was at 10,369.20 points, up 46.15 points or 0.5%.
Earlier, the indices hit their all-time highs of 33,325.32 points and 10,381.95 points, respectively.
The Nifty PSU Bank index continued to gain after the government announced a Rs 2.11-lakh-crore plan to recapitalise public sector banks last week.
On Nifty 50, the top five gainers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Yes Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Bharti Infratel. The stocks that lost the most were ITC, Tata Steel, Wipro, HCL Technologies and Mahindra & Mahindra.
At noon, the rupee was at 64.93 to a dollar, higher than Friday’s close of 65.05 a dollar.