Hockey: Indian women’s team registers second straight win in Asia Cup, beats China 4-1

The Indian women’s team was in fine form as it dismantled China 4-1 and registered its second consecutive victory at the Asia Cup at Kakamigahara in Japan on Monday. The goals came from Gurjit Kaur (19th minute), Navjot Kaur (32nd) and Neha Goyal (49th) before skipper Rani Rampal added a fourth two minutes from time. India had thrashed Singapore 10-0 in their tournament opener.
The Indians flew off the blocks but were unable to show a goal for their efforts in the first quarter. Harendra Singh’s side wasted a chance from a penalty corner during that period. However, four minutes into the second quarter, dragflick specialist Gurjit Kaur scored splendid goal to put her side in the lead.
Two minutes after the change of ends, India doubled their lead through Navjot Kaur’s field goal. A defensive error inside the circle saw India concede a penalty corner in the 38th minute, which the Chinese converted through a solid strike from Qiuxia Cui.
China pushed hard in search of an equaliser in the final quarter but failed to break down the resolute Indian defence. Goyal restored India’s two-goal lead with a clever set piece conversion in the final quarter.
In the last 10 minutes, India won two penalty corners while China earned one, but both sides failed to put the ball in the net. With two minutes left on the clock, Rampal bagged a sensational field goal. India will play Malaysia on Tuesday in their last pool match.
Brief scores:
- India 4 (Gurjit Kaur, Navjot Kaur, Neha Goyal, Rani Rampal) beat China 1 (Qiuxia Cui)