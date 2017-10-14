Punjab: Three youths allegedly rape minor, she died after family denied her treatment, say police
None of the accused have been arrested yet.
Three youths allegedly gangraped a 17-year-old girl on October 25 in Fazilka municipality in Punjab, The Indian Express reported on Monday. The girl died on Sunday of profuse bleeding after her family refused to take her to a hospital, police said.
The girl, a Class 11 student, was allegedly abducted on her way to school, gangraped and dumped in some bushes, from where her family discovered her. “The family took it as a blot on their honour,” Jalalabad Deputy Superintendent of Police Amarjit Singh said. “It is an extremely backward area. The girl needed immediate medical attention but they never took her to a hospital.”
“It was only after someone from the village told us about the girl’s condition that we went there [to her house],” Singh added. By then, she had already died.”
None of the youths have been arrested yet. Singh said the girl’s mother identified one of the accused as her classmate. However, his identity has not been shared with the media as he could be a juvenile. “We do not know the exact age of one of the accused,” Singh said. “He is absconding. Two others are yet to be identified and were probably his friends.”
A First Information Report has been registered against three unidentified persons at Jalalabad Sadar police station.