US officials ask Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s campaign manager, to surrender: The New York Times
These are the first charges to be filed in the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US elections.
United States federal authorities on Monday asked Paul Manafort, who ran Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, and his former business associate Rick Gates, to surrender, The New York Times reported.
These are the first charges to be filed in the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US elections. Special Counsel Robert Mueller, a former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, has been investigating alleged financial dealings between Trump’s aides and foreign governments, including Russia and Turkey, for possible money laundering and tax evasion.
The charges against Manafort and Gates, are not yet clear, but according to documents seen by the The New York Times, Gates’ name appears on documents connected with companies that Manafort’s firm set up in Cyprus. These firms were set up to receive payments from politicians and entrepreneurs in Eastern Europe, the report said.
On Sunday, Trump went on a tirade on Twitter, after the first charges in the investigation were filed on Friday. Trump said the allegations of a collusion between his campaign and Russia were part of a “witch hunt for evil politics”. The president claimed investigators had not thoroughly examined allegations against Hillary Clinton or the 2010 Uranium One deal with Russia, which was approved by the Barack Obama administration.
“All of this ‘Russia’ talk right when the Republicans are making their big push for historic Tax Cuts & Reform. Is this coincidental? NOT!” Trump said.