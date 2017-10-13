International News

China likely to again block proposal to list JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist at the UN

Three days before its technical hold on the proposal lapses, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said there was no consensus among the Security Council members.

China is likely to block a proposal list Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist at the United Nations later this week, reported IANS. During a media briefing in Beijing on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said there was still no consensus among the Security Council members on the issue.

The proposal by the US, France and the United Kingdom, is supported by India. “The relevant resolutions of Security Council have clear stipulations as to the mandate of 1267 Committee and also clear stipulations when it comes to the listing of relevant organisations and individuals,” said Hua, according to PTI.

Hua’s statement comes three days before China’s technical hold on the proposal lapses. In August, China had extended its technical hold by three months. Earlier in February, Beijing had blocked the move at the United Nations.

Asked if China was blocking the move to declare Azhar a global terrorist under the influence of Pakistan, Hua said, “We believe that the Committee should follow the principles of objectivity, professionalism and fairness and reach decision by a consensus based on solid proof”.

Azhar was identified as the mastermind behind the 2016 Pathankot attack. India has said Azhar and the JeM also played a key role in the Uri attack in September 2016. In December 2016, the National Investigation Agency had also filed a chargesheet against Azhar and two other JeM leaders.

Azhar is also wanted by India for his involvement in the Parliament attack case and the bomb blast at the Srinagar Assembly in 2001. India had released him after an Indian Airlines flight was hijacked in Kandahar in 2001.

