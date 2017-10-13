Arrow pierces neck of 14-year-old archer at Sports Authority of India’s Bolpur centre

A 14-year-old archer had a close shave after an arrow pierced through the right side of her neck during a practice session on Monday morning at the Sports Authority of India’s Bolpur centre in West Bengal.

Terming it “accidental”, SAI regional director MS Goindi said the arrow pierced through the collarbone of Fazila Khatun and she is “out of danger” recovering in hospital.

“A stray arrow hit hear near the collarbone luckily it’s not pierced through the wind pipe and she is now out of danger,” Goindi was quoted as saying.

According to reports, a misfiring arrow from her fellow archer Jewel Shaikh hit Fazila.

In a video, Fazila is seen with the arrow pierced through the skin in the right side of the neck at the hospital.

Calling for a detailed inquiry into the incident, Goindi said: “There’s a strict protocol about shooting as when archers go to collect the arrows there is a ceasefire. Only when they return to their respective marking line, the next round of shooting begins. But I don’t understand how this has happened.

Goindi assured that such a mishap would not be repeated.

“All the coaches are accountable, I will conduct a thorough inquiry to ascertain whether there’s a lapse from us. I will ensure that such mishaps don’t happen again,” Goindi said.

“It appears to be a lapse from the coaching staff as after one set of shooting a ceasefire is declared when the archers go to their respective targets.”

A promising recurve archer, Fazila was inducted as one of the 23 SAI trainees after a trial and district competition earlier in July.

She was training to prepare for the Inter-SAI tournament to be held at Bolpur next month.