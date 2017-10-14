indian cricket

BCCI draft constitution incorporating Lodha reforms submitted in Supreme Court

The bench made it clear that it would not allow any plea now seeking to intervene in the ongoing proceedings.

by 
INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP

A draft constitution of the BCCI was submitted in the Supreme Court in a sealed cover on Monday, incorporating suggestions of the Justice RM Lodha panel on reforms in the cash-rich cricket body.

Also, the apex court, which had summoned BCCI office-bearers CK Khanna, Amitabh Choudhary and Aniruddh Chaudhry for allegedly coming in the way of the preparations of the draft constitution, took note of their personal appearance on Monday, and exempted them from appearing before it on November 29, the next date of hearing.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra made it clear that it would not allow any plea now seeking to intervene in the ongoing proceedings, saying that they would be “cruelly” rejected.

“In pursuance of an earlier order, the draft constitution has been filed. The personal appearance of the office-bearers is now dispensed away with,” the bench, which also comprised Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, said.

Earlier, the bench had summoned the three officials after it was alleged that they had been stalling the process of framing of draft constitution, being framed in accordance with its judgement, and had warned them of serious consequences if they failed to give suggestions.

The top court had said that the draft constitution should include the suggestions of the Lodha committee in its entirety so that a holistic document can be placed before it for a final decision.

Contentious issues

The three officials were also present on Monday in the court in compliance with its August 23 order summoning them to appear before it.

The court had earlier expressed its displeasure that the directions given by it and its order on the recommendations of the Lodha panel had not been implemented yet.

The bench had directed the Committee of Administrators to prepare a draft constitution of the BCCI in terms of its earlier judgement and order on the Lodha panel recommendations.

The Justice Lodha panel had recommended a slew of structural reforms in BCCI which were approved by the apex court.

It had approved the Lodha panel’s recommendations such as ‘one state, one vote’; ‘one member, one post’; and fixing an age-cap of 70 years on those occupying BCCI posts.

The Lodha panel was formed in January 2015 in the wake of the Justice Mukul Mudgal Committee report that called for reforms within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The Mudgal panel had gone into state of affairs of the BCCI, following the 2013 IPL betting and spot-fixing charges.

The court had in its July 18 last year verdict accepted most of the recommendations of the Lodha committee to reform the BCCI following charges of large-scale maladministration in the cash-rich cricket body.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The pioneering technologies that will govern the future of television

Home entertainment systems are set to get even more immersive.

Immersive experience is the core idea that ties together the next generation of cinematic technologies. Cutting edge technologies are now getting integrated into today’s home entertainment systems and challenging the limits of cinematic immersion previously achievable in a home setting. Here’s what you should know about the next generation of TVs that will grace your home.

OLED Technology – the new visual innovation in TVs

From the humble, grainy pictures of cathode ray tube TVs to the relatively clarity of LED and LCD displays, TVs have come a long way in improving picture quality over the years. The logical next step in this evolution is OLED displays, a technology that some of the best smartphones have adopted. While LED and LCD TVs make use of a backlight to illuminate their pixels, in OLED displays the pixels themselves emit light. To showcase darkest shades in a scene, the relevant OLED pixels simply don’t light up, creating a shade darker than has ever been possible on backlighted display. This pixel-by-pixel control of brightness across the screen produces an incomparable contrast, making each colour and shade stand out clearly. OLED displays show a contrast ratio considerably higher than that of LED and LCD displays. An OLED display would realise its full potential when supplemented with HDR, which is crucial for highlighting rich gradient and more visual details. The OLED-HDR combo is particularly advantageous as video content is increasingly being produced in the HDR format.

Dolby Atmos – the sound system for an immersive experience

A home entertainment system equipped with a great acoustic system can really augment your viewing experience far beyond what you’re used to. An exciting new development in acoustics is the Dolby Atmos technology, which can direct sound in 3D space. With dialogue, music and background score moving all around and even above you, you’ll feel like you’re inside the action! The clarity and depth of Dolby Atmos lends a sense of richness to even the quieter scenes.

The complete package

OLED technology provides an additional aesthetic benefit. As the backlight is done away with completely, the TV gets even more sleek, so you can immerse yourself even more completely in an intense scene.

LG OLED TV 4K is the perfect example of how the marriage of these technologies can catapult your cinematic experience to another level. It brings the latest visual innovations together to the screen – OLED, 4K and Active HDR with Dolby Vision. Be assured of intense highlights, vivid colours and deeper blacks. It also comes with Dolby Atmos and object-based sound for a smoother 360° surround sound experience.

The LG OLED TV’s smart webOS lets you fully personalise your TV by letting you save your most watched channels and content apps. Missed a detail? Use the Magic Zoom feature to zoom in on the tiniest details of your favourite programs. You can now watch TV shows and movies shot in 4K resolution (Narcos, Mad Max: Fury Road, House of cards and more!) as they were meant to be watched, in all their detailed, heart-thumping glory. And as 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos increasingly become the preferred standard in filmmaking, TVs like LG OLED TV that support these technologies are becoming the future cinephiles can look forward to. Watch the video below for a glimpse of the grandeur of LG OLED TV.

Play

To know more about what makes LG OLED TV the “King Of TV”, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LG and not by the Scroll editorial team.