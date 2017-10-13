quick reads

The big news: Constitution bench to hear Aadhaar cases in November, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: Donald Trump’s campaign manager surrendered to the US federal authorities, and schools in Chennai will remain shut on Tuesday due to rain.

by 
Sajjad Hussain/AFP

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. SC says it will set up a Constitution Bench to hear cases in last week of November: In a separate hearing, the top court questioned the West Bengal government’s authority to challenge the Aadhaar law.   
  2. Paul Manafort, Trump’s campaign manager, surrenders to federal authorities hours after summons: Manafort was indicted on charges of money laundering and conspiracy against the United States.  
  3. Schools to remain shut on Tuesday as heavy rain lashes Chennai: More showers are predicted across Tamil Nadu over the next few days.  
  4. Supreme Court adjourns hearing of petitions challenging Article 35A for three months: Article 35A grants the state legislature the power to define its ‘permanent residents’ and provide them with special rights and privileges.  
  5. China likely to again block proposal to list JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist at the UN: Three days before its technical hold on the proposal lapses, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said there was no consensus among the Security Council members.
  6. Finance Ministry extends last dates to file GST returns for July: The ministry said the move to push the dates forward would help 30.81 lakh taxpayers.  
  7. SC orders Kerala Police, Hadiya’s father to produce her in court on November 27: The Supreme Court held that a woman’s consent as an adult is the most important aspect to consider in a case.  
  8. Pakistan calls for unscheduled military talks, accuses India of unprovoked firing: Director General of Military Operations Lieutenant General AK Bhatt told Pakistan that the Indian Army does not target civilians, and only fired in retaliation.  
  9. Concentration of carbon dioxide was its highest in 2016, says World Meteorological Organization: The data showed that the speed at which these emissions have increased is unprecedented.  
  10. Nawazuddin Siddiqui to withdraw memoir, apologises for ‘hurting sentiments’: Siddiqui’s ‘Miss Lovely’ co-star Niharika Singh and former girlfriend Sunita Rajwar have criticised the actor for his autobiography.  
Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

