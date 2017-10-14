Patidar leaders fail to reach agreement with Gujarat Congress on promise for reservation
The party agreed to a few demands, such as forming a Special Investigation Team, if elected, to look into alleged atrocities against Patels.
Patidar leaders and Gujarat Congress members could not reach an agreement on Monday on the promise of reservation for the community in jobs and education, PTI reported. Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti convener Hardik Patel has said he will support the Congress in the upcoming Assembly election in Gujarat only if the party can assure support for the community’s demand for quotas.
Patidar leaders said they will hold another round of discussions on November 7, which Patel said will be their final talks. “If we have been fighting for reservation in government jobs and educational institutions for two and a half years, then waiting for a few days is no a big deal,” he said.
The Congress, however, did agree to a few demands in Monday’s meeting, such as setting up a Special Investigation Team, if voted to power, to look into alleged atrocities against Patels. It also promised to revoke cases filed against Patidar leaders for their agitation in 2015.
On October 28, Patel had warned the Congress of protests if the party did not make its stand clear on Patidar reservation by November 3. On Monday, however, he said he would not oppose Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s rally scheduled for November 1 to November 3.
On October 21, the Congress had invited Patel to join hands to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Assembly elections in Gujarat.