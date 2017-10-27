NHRC asks Gujarat to compensate kin of an Adivasi man who allegedly died in police custody in 2013
The National Human Rights Commission said the bruises on the man’s body proved that he was beaten while in custody.
The National Human Rights Commission has directed the Gujarat government to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the family of an Adivasi man who allegedly died while in police custody in Dahod in 2013, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday. The commission also asked the state government and Gujarat chief secretary to file a compliance report within six weeks and submit proof of payment.
In December 2013, 44-year-old Sadiyabhai Katara of Dahod district’s Bambela village had been summoned along with a few others in connection with a land dispute. The police had released the others but kept Katara in custody, alleged Subhash Mohapatra of Global Human Rights Communications.
“The next morning, he was found dead on the terrace of the police station,” Mohapatra told The Indian Express.
On December 9, 2013, the human rights activist had registered a complaint with the NHRC seeking compensation for Katara’s family and action against the police officers allegedly responsible for his death.
In March, the Gujarat Home Department, after being issued a show cause notice by the National Human Rights Commission, had argued that Katara’s family could not be compensated as he had died because of breathing problems, the newspaper reported. The commission, however, rejected the government’s argument.
“The inquiry report of the district magistrate firmly found that the deceased died due to beating by the police while in custody, which proves the presence of the injuries on the body of the deceased,” The Indian Express quoted from the NHRC’s order. “Hence, the commission reiterates its recommendation and directs the chief secretary, government of Gujarat, to pay Rs 5 lakh as monetary relief to the next of kin of the deceased.”