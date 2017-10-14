quick reads

The big news: Move to have Army reconstruct Elphinstone bridge criticised, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: Sushma Swaraj is looking into reports of attacks on Indian students in Italy, and an IPS officer was arrested for cheating in the UPSC exam.

by 
Punit Paranjpe/AFP

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Move to have soldiers rebuild Mumbai’s Elphinstone bridge criticised: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said this is probably the first time the Army has been tasked with ‘civil work’.
  2. Sushma Swaraj ‘personally monitoring’ reports of attacks on Indian students in Italy: Three Indian students are believed to have been attacked in Milan with beer bottles ‘because of their skin colour’. 
  3. Trainee IPS officer arrested in Chennai for cheating in UPSC exam using a Bluetooth device: Safeer Karim’s wife was also arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly dictating the answers to him over the phone.  
  4. Mumbai and Delhi rank among bottom 20 on a list of the world’s safest cities: They took up the 16th and 18th positions from the bottom in the list of 60 cities studied.  
  5. Uttar Pradesh Police to verify details of all passport holders in Saharanpur and Muzaffarnagar: The police said they have received inputs that a few terror modules could be hiding in the two districts.  
  6. Academic Partha Chatterjee denies sexual harassment charge, demands removal of name from list: Chatterjee was one of more than 70 male academics accused of sexual harassment according to a list being spread online. 
  7. Man arrested in Tamil Nadu town allegedly for posting ‘abusive’ remarks on Narendra Modi on Facebook: A local BJP member filed a complaint against Thirumurugan for his comment on his friend’s post on Tamil movie ‘Mersal’.
  8. 76% LED bulbs sold in India are spurious, Delhi has highest safety violations, finds Neilsen survey: The market research firm surveyed 200 electrical retail outlets in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and New Delhi.  
  9. Spain enforces direct rule in Catalonia, public servants ignore calls for civil disobedience: Catalonia’s sacked President Carles Puigdemont is believed to be in Belgium, where human rights lawyer Paul Bekaert announced his decision to represent him.  
  10. Making Aadhaar-linking mandatory is a threat to national security, says Subramanian Swamy: The BJP leader said he will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter.  
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The pioneering technologies that will govern the future of television

Home entertainment systems are set to get even more immersive.

Immersive experience is the core idea that ties together the next generation of cinematic technologies. Cutting edge technologies are now getting integrated into today’s home entertainment systems and challenging the limits of cinematic immersion previously achievable in a home setting. Here’s what you should know about the next generation of TVs that will grace your home.

OLED Technology – the new visual innovation in TVs

From the humble, grainy pictures of cathode ray tube TVs to the relatively clarity of LED and LCD displays, TVs have come a long way in improving picture quality over the years. The logical next step in this evolution is OLED displays, a technology that some of the best smartphones have adopted. While LED and LCD TVs make use of a backlight to illuminate their pixels, in OLED displays the pixels themselves emit light. To showcase darkest shades in a scene, the relevant OLED pixels simply don’t light up, creating a shade darker than has ever been possible on backlighted display. This pixel-by-pixel control of brightness across the screen produces an incomparable contrast, making each colour and shade stand out clearly. OLED displays show a contrast ratio considerably higher than that of LED and LCD displays. An OLED display would realise its full potential when supplemented with HDR, which is crucial for highlighting rich gradient and more visual details. The OLED-HDR combo is particularly advantageous as video content is increasingly being produced in the HDR format.

Dolby Atmos – the sound system for an immersive experience

A home entertainment system equipped with a great acoustic system can really augment your viewing experience far beyond what you’re used to. An exciting new development in acoustics is the Dolby Atmos technology, which can direct sound in 3D space. With dialogue, music and background score moving all around and even above you, you’ll feel like you’re inside the action! The clarity and depth of Dolby Atmos lends a sense of richness to even the quieter scenes.

The complete package

OLED technology provides an additional aesthetic benefit. As the backlight is done away with completely, the TV gets even more sleek, so you can immerse yourself even more completely in an intense scene.

LG OLED TV 4K is the perfect example of how the marriage of these technologies can catapult your cinematic experience to another level. It brings the latest visual innovations together to the screen – OLED, 4K and Active HDR with Dolby Vision. Be assured of intense highlights, vivid colours and deeper blacks. It also comes with Dolby Atmos and object-based sound for a smoother 360° surround sound experience.

The LG OLED TV’s smart webOS lets you fully personalise your TV by letting you save your most watched channels and content apps. Missed a detail? Use the Magic Zoom feature to zoom in on the tiniest details of your favourite programs. You can now watch TV shows and movies shot in 4K resolution (Narcos, Mad Max: Fury Road, House of cards and more!) as they were meant to be watched, in all their detailed, heart-thumping glory. And as 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos increasingly become the preferred standard in filmmaking, TVs like LG OLED TV that support these technologies are becoming the future cinephiles can look forward to. Watch the video below for a glimpse of the grandeur of LG OLED TV.

Play

To know more about what makes LG OLED TV the “King Of TV”, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LG and not by the Scroll editorial team.