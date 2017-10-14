The big news: Move to have Army reconstruct Elphinstone bridge criticised, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Sushma Swaraj is looking into reports of attacks on Indian students in Italy, and an IPS officer was arrested for cheating in the UPSC exam.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Move to have soldiers rebuild Mumbai’s Elphinstone bridge criticised: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said this is probably the first time the Army has been tasked with ‘civil work’.
- Sushma Swaraj ‘personally monitoring’ reports of attacks on Indian students in Italy: Three Indian students are believed to have been attacked in Milan with beer bottles ‘because of their skin colour’.
- Trainee IPS officer arrested in Chennai for cheating in UPSC exam using a Bluetooth device: Safeer Karim’s wife was also arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly dictating the answers to him over the phone.
- Mumbai and Delhi rank among bottom 20 on a list of the world’s safest cities: They took up the 16th and 18th positions from the bottom in the list of 60 cities studied.
- Uttar Pradesh Police to verify details of all passport holders in Saharanpur and Muzaffarnagar: The police said they have received inputs that a few terror modules could be hiding in the two districts.
- Academic Partha Chatterjee denies sexual harassment charge, demands removal of name from list: Chatterjee was one of more than 70 male academics accused of sexual harassment according to a list being spread online.
- Man arrested in Tamil Nadu town allegedly for posting ‘abusive’ remarks on Narendra Modi on Facebook: A local BJP member filed a complaint against Thirumurugan for his comment on his friend’s post on Tamil movie ‘Mersal’.
- 76% LED bulbs sold in India are spurious, Delhi has highest safety violations, finds Neilsen survey: The market research firm surveyed 200 electrical retail outlets in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and New Delhi.
- Spain enforces direct rule in Catalonia, public servants ignore calls for civil disobedience: Catalonia’s sacked President Carles Puigdemont is believed to be in Belgium, where human rights lawyer Paul Bekaert announced his decision to represent him.
- Making Aadhaar-linking mandatory is a threat to national security, says Subramanian Swamy: The BJP leader said he will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter.