state news

Delhi: Civic body evicts protestors from Jantar Mantar following NGT ban on demonstrations at site

The agitators said that the government should provide an alternate site for people to voice their grievances.

by 
Burhaan Kinu / HT Photo

The New Delhi Municipal Council, assisted by the Delhi Police, evicted protestors from Jantar Mantar on Monday, the Hindustan Times reported. The authorities were complying with the National Green Tribunal’s order banning demonstrations in the area.

About 17 groups of protestors had set up tents and makeshift structures in the area, The Hindu reported. There were individual agitators such as T David Raj, who has been at the Jantar Mantar for the last year to demand a liquor ban in Tamil Nadu, as well as former servicemen who have been demanding the implementation of the One Rank One Pension scheme.

About 40 people were briefly detained at the Parliament Street police station, while 10-15 people were taken to the Mandir Marg station.

“This is clearly an attempt to silence the voices in a democracy. If there is a court order stating that we cannot protest here, then give us an alternative site where we can,” Major General (retired) Satbir Singh, who has been spearheading the One Rank One Pension movement, told The Hindu.

The Ramleela Ground, an alternative site, does not have toilets and other facilities like the Jantar Mantar. However, the municipal corporation is opposed to any move to designate the Ramleela Ground as a protest venue. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation said they would present a status report before the NGT on Tuesday, informing the tribunal how the corporation’s finances will be affected if the ground is used for protests.

“Ramleela Maidan is a major source of revenue for us and converting it to a protest site will hit us because our financial condition is already bad,” the corporation’s Director of Horticulture, Ranvir Singh, was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Inspiration for the lazy, the casual and the gourmet home chefs alike

Discover, or rediscover the daily delight in food, one ingredient at a time.

It is known that home chefs can be arranged in a pyramid - the lazy ones at the bottom, the casual cooks in the middle and the gourmet experts at the top. While the challenges differ with each level, great solutions exist to make every meal an experience, regardless of the kind of cook you are. This guide to creating delightful food has something for everyone.

The lazy, hassled home chefs

You can ease into cooking by putting together meals that require minimal technique. Salads are a good place to start. Experiment with seasonal and exotic fruits and vegetables, tender vegetables and herbs, and artisanal breads as sides for a fresh, healthy and surprisingly gourmet experience.

Don’t be dismayed if you’re a non-vegetarian. There are still meals that require next-to-no prep. Think sausages that can easily be fried or grilled and cold cuts that pack a flavour punch. Health-conscious people can look for additive-free, preservative-free meat, bromate free bread and produce from free-range farms for assurance of quality. For variety, you can even put together a great Middle Eastern platter with fresh hummus and other dips.

For the casual cooks looking to impress

So, you can cook a decent meal but are looking to give your food that X-factor? To liven up regular dishes, experiment with superfoods which make your meals nutritious and novel. Try combinations like oats chila, quinoa or couscous upmas or a sprinkle of chia seeds in your breakfast pudding. Look for quality imports and efficient distribution for maximum retention of nutrients in superfoods.

Skilled enough to host people? An upgrade from basic ingredients is the most visible sign of your culinary progression. Experiment with exotic herbs like parsley, rosemary and sage as garnishing for intriguing flavours in your soups and salads. For lip-smacking desserts, use exotic fruits like kiwi, dragon fruit, acai berries and rambutan – your guests will be delighted.

For the perfectionist gourmet chefs

You’re quite the culinary expert in your circles, but want to leap to the next level? At the core of a successful gourmet creation lie the best ingredients. Seek a delicatessen which gives you only the freshest and most diverse range of ingredients. You’ll notice the difference in flavours as you move from garlic powder to actual garlic, and from chilli powder to real paprika in your preparations.

From the basic to the exotic, whatever ingredients you seek to implement the tips we just gave you are available at Godrej Nature’s Basket, the best store for fresh, quality ingredients. As the video below shows, their online and offline stores source and serves a wide variety of foods - fruits & vegetables, authentic delicatessen, the finest meats, irresistible bakery products, ready-to-cook sauces, healthy snacks and more.

Play

Health-conscious people can also be assured of unmatched quality. You can choose from pesticide free offerings, organic fruits and vegetables, steroid-free meats, first catch of the day fish and seafood, bromate free bread and the best dairy and cheese from all over the world.

With their collection of hors d’oeuvre, artisanal breads, confectionary and desserts, there’s really no limit to what you can achieve daily in your kitchen. What’s more, all these high-quality products come at great, affordable prices.

To elevate your cooking and discover a world where food is a delight every day, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Nature’s Basket and not by the Scroll editorial team.