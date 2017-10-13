harmful pesticides

Farmers must use pesticides carefully to prevent poisoning, government panel head tells Firstpost

Anupam Verma said that the farmer deaths in Yavatmal may have occurred because they did not take enough necessary precautions.

by 
Representative Image | IANS

Anupam Verma, the head of the government committee formed to review the usage of banned pesticides in India, said that the country cannot stop using pesticides, and it is the farmers’ responsibility to be careful, Firstpost reported on Tuesday.

His comments come at a time when nearly 50 farmers are believed to have died after inhaling toxic insecticide fumes sprayed in farms in Maharashtra. The highest toll was in the Yavatmal district, where 19 farmers died. Deaths were also registered in Akola, Amravati, Buldana, Nagpur and Bhandara.

On October 14, the Maharashtra government had constituted a seven-member Special Investigation Team to inquire into the deaths, and told to submit a report within three weeks.

In an interview to the news website, Verma, a former national professor at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, said that farmers must be careful of their protective gear and concentration while spraying.

The Anupam Verma Committee was created in July 2013 to review 66 pesticides that have been banned in other countries but are still used widely in India. Verma said that monocrotophos, an insecticide that reportedly caused at least 12 deaths in Yavatmal, is among 13 pesticides set to be banned in 2018.

When asked for his opinion on the deaths in Maharashtra, Verma said that many companies often manufacture pesticides and release them without any regulations. Though this may be a reason for the deaths, he added that at times, farmers are in the wrong. “I have seen farmers sitting on the back of tractors and spraying openly without any protection for themselves,” Verma said.

However, just spraying would not have killed so many people at a time, he said, adding that there were antidotes available. “There is a possibility that they have been using highly concentrated portions and must have taken no precautions at all,” Verma said. “No deaths can occur with prescribed usage.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.