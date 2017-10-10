Indian railways

Over 40% train seats go empty on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route where Centre plans its first bullet train

Seats going vacant on the route accounted for loss of Rs 30 crore in the July-September quarter for the Western Railways, an RTI query showed.

by 
PMO/Twitter

Over 40% of train seats go vacant on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route where Centre is investing Rs 1 lakh crore for India’s first bullet train, a Right to Information reply has revealed, according to IANS. Seats going vacant on this route accounted for loss of Rs 30 crore in July-September quarter for the Western Railways, the RTI reply received by Mumbai activist Anil Galgali showed.

“The Indian government is over-enthusiastic and plans to spend more than Rs 1 lakh crore on the bullet train project, but it has not done its homework properly,” Galgali was quoted as saying.

In the reply, the Western Railways said that in the last quarter, the seat vacancy on all trains on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route was 40%, and that on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai route was 44%. Of a combined seating capacity of 7.36 lakh across 32 Ahmedabad-bound express trains, only 4.42 lakh were booked during the July-September period. This generated a revenue of Rs 30.16 crore, against expectations of Rs 44.29 crore.

On the opposite route, 31 trains could accommodate 7.06 lakh people but only 3.98 lakh seats were booked. This earned a revenue of Rs 26.75 lakh, about Rs 15.79 lakh lower than expectations.

The Shatabdi Express between the two cities had 50% vacancy on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route and 66% on the return journey, Galgali said.

In September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for India’s first bullet train in Ahmedabad. Centre has taken a loan of Rs 88,000 crore for the project from Japan. The project is expected to be completed in 10 years.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Inspiration for the lazy, the casual and the gourmet home chefs alike

Discover, or rediscover the daily delight in food, one ingredient at a time.

It is known that home chefs can be arranged in a pyramid - the lazy ones at the bottom, the casual cooks in the middle and the gourmet experts at the top. While the challenges differ with each level, great solutions exist to make every meal an experience, regardless of the kind of cook you are. This guide to creating delightful food has something for everyone.

The lazy, hassled home chefs

You can ease into cooking by putting together meals that require minimal technique. Salads are a good place to start. Experiment with seasonal and exotic fruits and vegetables, tender vegetables and herbs, and artisanal breads as sides for a fresh, healthy and surprisingly gourmet experience.

Don’t be dismayed if you’re a non-vegetarian. There are still meals that require next-to-no prep. Think sausages that can easily be fried or grilled and cold cuts that pack a flavour punch. Health-conscious people can look for additive-free, preservative-free meat, bromate free bread and produce from free-range farms for assurance of quality. For variety, you can even put together a great Middle Eastern platter with fresh hummus and other dips.

For the casual cooks looking to impress

So, you can cook a decent meal but are looking to give your food that X-factor? To liven up regular dishes, experiment with superfoods which make your meals nutritious and novel. Try combinations like oats chila, quinoa or couscous upmas or a sprinkle of chia seeds in your breakfast pudding. Look for quality imports and efficient distribution for maximum retention of nutrients in superfoods.

Skilled enough to host people? An upgrade from basic ingredients is the most visible sign of your culinary progression. Experiment with exotic herbs like parsley, rosemary and sage as garnishing for intriguing flavours in your soups and salads. For lip-smacking desserts, use exotic fruits like kiwi, dragon fruit, acai berries and rambutan – your guests will be delighted.

For the perfectionist gourmet chefs

You’re quite the culinary expert in your circles, but want to leap to the next level? At the core of a successful gourmet creation lie the best ingredients. Seek a delicatessen which gives you only the freshest and most diverse range of ingredients. You’ll notice the difference in flavours as you move from garlic powder to actual garlic, and from chilli powder to real paprika in your preparations.

From the basic to the exotic, whatever ingredients you seek to implement the tips we just gave you are available at Godrej Nature’s Basket, the best store for fresh, quality ingredients. As the video below shows, their online and offline stores source and serves a wide variety of foods - fruits & vegetables, authentic delicatessen, the finest meats, irresistible bakery products, ready-to-cook sauces, healthy snacks and more.

Play

Health-conscious people can also be assured of unmatched quality. You can choose from pesticide free offerings, organic fruits and vegetables, steroid-free meats, first catch of the day fish and seafood, bromate free bread and the best dairy and cheese from all over the world.

With their collection of hors d’oeuvre, artisanal breads, confectionary and desserts, there’s really no limit to what you can achieve daily in your kitchen. What’s more, all these high-quality products come at great, affordable prices.

To elevate your cooking and discover a world where food is a delight every day, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Nature’s Basket and not by the Scroll editorial team.