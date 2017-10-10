National News

Scientists detect new variant of dengue virus in Southern India

The emergence of the Asian genotype of dengue virus is associated with “extensive and severe” outbreak in Southern India.

by 
James Gathany/Creative Commons

Scientists at the National Institute of Virology in Pune have found a genetic variant of the existing dengue virus in Tamil Nadu. According to the World Health Organization, the dengue virus (DEN) comprises four distinct serotypes (DEN-1, DEN-2, DEN-3 and DEN-4). Distinct genotypes (genetic structures) have been identified within each serotype.

The National Institute of Virology, which is the apex body for virology research in the country under the Indian Council of Medical Research, routinely tests samples of dengue virus to identify the virus strain circulating in different parts of the country. This process, which is called the molecular monitoring of dengue virus helps to predict the severity of the infection in the community. Clinicians say that the severity of the symptoms associated with the dengue virus infection are related to the serotype of the virus in circulation.

However, while monitoring the scientists are also on the look-out for any genetic variation in the known dengue serotypes. During the study, the scientists found that the Asian (GI) genotype of DENV-1 has entered into India from Singapore.

“The Asian genotype was responsible for epidemics in Singapore during 2005 and in Sri Lanka during 2009,” Devendra Mourya, director of National Institute of Virology in Pune, told the Times of India. “This genotype was not found earlier in India. It is a new entrant to India.”

He further told the newspaper that the scientists at NIV have not tested all the samples, so it is difficult to say whether the Asian genotype has replaced the earlier genotype of the virus. While samples of dengue positive patients from Tamil Nadu and Kerala were found to be infected with the Asian genotype, the samples from Maharashtra and Delhi did not find the presence of the new variant.

The African American genotype of dengue virus is widely circulated in India. Though the identification of the Asian variant requires further study to understand its role in the recurrent dengue outbreaks in the country, it is too early to say that the Asian genotype has replaced the African-American genotype. “The study proves how movement of DENV (dengue virus) can affect dengue outbreaks,” researchers wrote in the study published a peer reviewed journal named Virology.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
