Gujarat polls: Demonetisation and GST have destroyed everything, Rahul Gandhi says in Bharuch
The Congress leader disagreed with the World Bank’s global list on Ease of Doing Business in which India was ranked 100 out of 190 countries on Tuesday.
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday began the third leg of his “Navsarjan Yatra”. He kicked off his three-day visit to southern Gujarat with Bharuch and Surat by addressing a rally in Jambusar.
“They [Bharatiya Janata Party] have been in power for the last three years. How many Swiss account holders are in jail?” questioned Gandhi. “Even Vijay Mallya is vacationing in England.”
Gandhi further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when he was the chief minister of Gujarat, could have waived farmer loans instead of giving Rs 33,000 crore to Tata to set up the Nano car plant.
Gandhi disagreed with the World Bank’s global list on Ease of Doing Business in which India on Tuesday jumped 30 places. “Demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax regime have destroyed everything,” he said. “Did Arun Jaitley go to a small shop owner and ask what is the ease of doing business? For this government, what is spoken abroad is the truth, but the reality of India is false.”
The Congress scion alleged that a hospital in Gujarat will turn away a patient if they don’t have money to pay for the treatment. “If you don’t have money, work doesn’t get done here.” He said the small businesses in Gujarat were suffering as “Modi’s industrialists” were running hospitals and educational institutes.
Traders in Gujarat have expressed discontentment with the Narendra Modi government after they faced problems owing to demonetisation and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax regime.
The Assembly election in Gujarat will be held on December 9 and December 14. The votes will counted on December 18.