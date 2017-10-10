UK Defence Secretary Michael Fallon resigns amid sexual harassment allegations

British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon resigned from his post on Wednesday following allegations of sexual harassment, BBC reported. He would, however, continue as a Member of Parliament.

“A number of allegations have surfaced about MPs in recent days, including some about my previous conduct,” Fallon said in a letter to Prime Minister Theresa May. “Many of these have been false but I accept that in the past I have fallen below the high standards that we require of the armed forces that I have the honour to represent.”

Earlier this week, Fallon had apologised for putting his hand on the knee of a journalist, Julia Hartley-Brewer, in 2002. But he was not being investigated over that incident. There may have been more incidents of harassment, some reports said.

He told the BBC, “The culture has changed over the years, what might have been acceptable 15, 10 years ago is clearly not acceptable now.”

Fallon added: “The Parliament now has to look at itself and the prime minister has made very clear that conduct needs to be improved and we need to protect the staff of Westminster against any particular allegations of harassment.”

May said that she appreciated the serious manner in which Fallon had considered his role and praised him for the “particular example you wish to set servicemen and women and others”.

The journalist, Julia Hartley-Brewer, said that if Fallon resigned because he touched her knee 15 years ago, “this is the most insane, absurd and ridiculous resignation of a Cabinet minister ever”, according to Sky News. “However, I don’t think that is the reason.”

Fallon is the first politician to quit following claims of misogynistic behaviour and sexual harassment against a few other British MPs. May wrote to the House of Commons Speaker recently, seeking fresh and stronger rules to protect staff from harassment.

British MP Mark Garnier is also facing an investigation after a report claimed he had asked a female secretary to buy sex toys for him seven years ago.