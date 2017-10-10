Sexual harassment case

UK Defence Secretary Michael Fallon resigns amid sexual harassment allegations

Earlier this week, he had apologised for putting his hand on the knee of a journalist in 2002.

by 
Hannah Mckay/Reuters

British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon resigned from his post on Wednesday following allegations of sexual harassment, BBC reported. He would, however, continue as a Member of Parliament.

“A number of allegations have surfaced about MPs in recent days, including some about my previous conduct,” Fallon said in a letter to Prime Minister Theresa May. “Many of these have been false but I accept that in the past I have fallen below the high standards that we require of the armed forces that I have the honour to represent.”

Earlier this week, Fallon had apologised for putting his hand on the knee of a journalist, Julia Hartley-Brewer, in 2002. But he was not being investigated over that incident. There may have been more incidents of harassment, some reports said.

He told the BBC, “The culture has changed over the years, what might have been acceptable 15, 10 years ago is clearly not acceptable now.”

Fallon added: “The Parliament now has to look at itself and the prime minister has made very clear that conduct needs to be improved and we need to protect the staff of Westminster against any particular allegations of harassment.”

May said that she appreciated the serious manner in which Fallon had considered his role and praised him for the “particular example you wish to set servicemen and women and others”.

The journalist, Julia Hartley-Brewer, said that if Fallon resigned because he touched her knee 15 years ago, “this is the most insane, absurd and ridiculous resignation of a Cabinet minister ever”, according to Sky News. “However, I don’t think that is the reason.”

Fallon is the first politician to quit following claims of misogynistic behaviour and sexual harassment against a few other British MPs. May wrote to the House of Commons Speaker recently, seeking fresh and stronger rules to protect staff from harassment.

British MP Mark Garnier is also facing an investigation after a report claimed he had asked a female secretary to buy sex toys for him seven years ago.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Inspiration for the lazy, the casual and the gourmet home chefs alike

Discover, or rediscover the daily delight in food, one ingredient at a time.

It is known that home chefs can be arranged in a pyramid - the lazy ones at the bottom, the casual cooks in the middle and the gourmet experts at the top. While the challenges differ with each level, great solutions exist to make every meal an experience, regardless of the kind of cook you are. This guide to creating delightful food has something for everyone.

The lazy, hassled home chefs

You can ease into cooking by putting together meals that require minimal technique. Salads are a good place to start. Experiment with seasonal and exotic fruits and vegetables, tender vegetables and herbs, and artisanal breads as sides for a fresh, healthy and surprisingly gourmet experience.

Don’t be dismayed if you’re a non-vegetarian. There are still meals that require next-to-no prep. Think sausages that can easily be fried or grilled and cold cuts that pack a flavour punch. Health-conscious people can look for additive-free, preservative-free meat, bromate free bread and produce from free-range farms for assurance of quality. For variety, you can even put together a great Middle Eastern platter with fresh hummus and other dips.

For the casual cooks looking to impress

So, you can cook a decent meal but are looking to give your food that X-factor? To liven up regular dishes, experiment with superfoods which make your meals nutritious and novel. Try combinations like oats chila, quinoa or couscous upmas or a sprinkle of chia seeds in your breakfast pudding. Look for quality imports and efficient distribution for maximum retention of nutrients in superfoods.

Skilled enough to host people? An upgrade from basic ingredients is the most visible sign of your culinary progression. Experiment with exotic herbs like parsley, rosemary and sage as garnishing for intriguing flavours in your soups and salads. For lip-smacking desserts, use exotic fruits like kiwi, dragon fruit, acai berries and rambutan – your guests will be delighted.

For the perfectionist gourmet chefs

You’re quite the culinary expert in your circles, but want to leap to the next level? At the core of a successful gourmet creation lie the best ingredients. Seek a delicatessen which gives you only the freshest and most diverse range of ingredients. You’ll notice the difference in flavours as you move from garlic powder to actual garlic, and from chilli powder to real paprika in your preparations.

From the basic to the exotic, whatever ingredients you seek to implement the tips we just gave you are available at Godrej Nature’s Basket, the best store for fresh, quality ingredients. As the video below shows, their online and offline stores source and serves a wide variety of foods - fruits & vegetables, authentic delicatessen, the finest meats, irresistible bakery products, ready-to-cook sauces, healthy snacks and more.

Play

Health-conscious people can also be assured of unmatched quality. You can choose from pesticide free offerings, organic fruits and vegetables, steroid-free meats, first catch of the day fish and seafood, bromate free bread and the best dairy and cheese from all over the world.

With their collection of hors d’oeuvre, artisanal breads, confectionary and desserts, there’s really no limit to what you can achieve daily in your kitchen. What’s more, all these high-quality products come at great, affordable prices.

To elevate your cooking and discover a world where food is a delight every day, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Nature’s Basket and not by the Scroll editorial team.