Every hour, 20 children died of pneumonia in India in 2015, finds new report

A new study has found that the highest number of deaths caused by pneumonia – a preventable infectious disease most likely to affect children below five years of age – are recorded in India.
The report, titled “Fighting for Breath”, by non-profit Save the Children said that in 2015, 1,78,717 children below the age of five died in India because of pneumonia – this means that every hour, 20 children died of the disease in the country that year.
The study also highlighted the poor primary healthcare services in the country, which limits access to treatment for pneumonia.
Although incomes in India are almost double those in Bangladesh, the report said India has a higher death rate for child pneumonia. Seven children for every 1,000 live births recorded in India die of pneumonia even though antibiotics to treat the disease cost as less as Rs 26, it added.
Doctors said improving nutrition can lower the chances of children developing pneumonia and dying of it. Between April 2015 and March 2016, about 38% of Indian children were found to be stunted (too short for their age) as a result of under-nutrition. “Poverty and malnutrition can make pneumonia worse,” said Dr Jacob Puliyel, a pediatrician from Delhi.
In South Asian countries, including India, the report found that “girls with severe pneumonia cases are far less likely to receive care in the region, and they are more likely to die as a result.”
Inspiration for the lazy, the casual and the gourmet home chefs alike
Discover, or rediscover the daily delight in food, one ingredient at a time.
It is known that home chefs can be arranged in a pyramid - the lazy ones at the bottom, the casual cooks in the middle and the gourmet experts at the top. While the challenges differ with each level, great solutions exist to make every meal an experience, regardless of the kind of cook you are. This guide to creating delightful food has something for everyone.
The lazy, hassled home chefs
You can ease into cooking by putting together meals that require minimal technique. Salads are a good place to start. Experiment with seasonal and exotic fruits and vegetables, tender vegetables and herbs, and artisanal breads as sides for a fresh, healthy and surprisingly gourmet experience.
Don’t be dismayed if you’re a non-vegetarian. There are still meals that require next-to-no prep. Think sausages that can easily be fried or grilled and cold cuts that pack a flavour punch. Health-conscious people can look for additive-free, preservative-free meat, bromate free bread and produce from free-range farms for assurance of quality. For variety, you can even put together a great Middle Eastern platter with fresh hummus and other dips.
For the casual cooks looking to impress
So, you can cook a decent meal but are looking to give your food that X-factor? To liven up regular dishes, experiment with superfoods which make your meals nutritious and novel. Try combinations like oats chila, quinoa or couscous upmas or a sprinkle of chia seeds in your breakfast pudding. Look for quality imports and efficient distribution for maximum retention of nutrients in superfoods.
Skilled enough to host people? An upgrade from basic ingredients is the most visible sign of your culinary progression. Experiment with exotic herbs like parsley, rosemary and sage as garnishing for intriguing flavours in your soups and salads. For lip-smacking desserts, use exotic fruits like kiwi, dragon fruit, acai berries and rambutan – your guests will be delighted.
For the perfectionist gourmet chefs
You’re quite the culinary expert in your circles, but want to leap to the next level? At the core of a successful gourmet creation lie the best ingredients. Seek a delicatessen which gives you only the freshest and most diverse range of ingredients. You’ll notice the difference in flavours as you move from garlic powder to actual garlic, and from chilli powder to real paprika in your preparations.
From the basic to the exotic, whatever ingredients you seek to implement the tips we just gave you are available at Godrej Nature’s Basket, the best store for fresh, quality ingredients. As the video below shows, their online and offline stores source and serves a wide variety of foods - fruits & vegetables, authentic delicatessen, the finest meats, irresistible bakery products, ready-to-cook sauces, healthy snacks and more.
Health-conscious people can also be assured of unmatched quality. You can choose from pesticide free offerings, organic fruits and vegetables, steroid-free meats, first catch of the day fish and seafood, bromate free bread and the best dairy and cheese from all over the world.
With their collection of hors d’oeuvre, artisanal breads, confectionary and desserts, there’s really no limit to what you can achieve daily in your kitchen. What’s more, all these high-quality products come at great, affordable prices.
To elevate your cooking and discover a world where food is a delight every day, click here.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Nature’s Basket and not by the Scroll editorial team.