The big news: Human rights body asks UP government for report on NTPC blast, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: China vetoed the UN’s attempt to declare Masood Azhar a terrorist, and the SC asked the Delhi lieutenant governor to clear files quickly.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Human rights panel seeks report on NTPC plant explosion as toll rises to 30: The Uttar Pradesh government and the thermal power firm both said they will investigate what caused the blast at the Rae Bareli unit.
- China blocks another attempt at the UN to list Masood Azhar as a global terrorist: It rejected the move saying there was ‘there was no consensus’ in the Security Council on the Jaish-e-Mohammed chief.
- Delhi lieutenant governor should not sit on files for too long, says Supreme Court: The Aam Aadmi Party told the court that an elected government cannot function without any power at all.
- Jammu and Kashmir BJP youth wing president found dead with throat slit in Shopian: Superintendent of Police Shri Ram said they were investigating Gowhar Ahmad Bhat’s murder ‘from all angles’.
- Congress has become a laughing club, says Narendra Modi at Himachal Pradesh rally: Even a child won’t believe the Congress’ promise of zero tolerance of corruption, the prime minister said.
- India falls 21 places in global gender equality report, ranks 108 in 144-nation list: In 2016, India’s rank was 87.
- Do not label India a ‘currency manipulator’, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan tells US Treasury: The American body had recently said it would keep a close eye on India’s foreign exchange and macroeconomic policies.
- Uber and Lyft ban right-wing activist for anti-Muslim tweets after New York attack: After the suspect was identified as an Uber driver, Laura Loomer tweeted that there should be a ‘non-Islamic form’ of cab services.
- Every hour, 20 children died of pneumonia in India in 2015, finds new report: The study by non-profit Save the Children highlighted the poor primary healthcare services in the country, which it said limits access to treatment.
- Private hospitals across Karnataka to shut OPDs on Friday in protest against medical bill amendment: The bill proposes to give the government more powers to regulate cost of treatment at private facilities and take action against erring doctors.