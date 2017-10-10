quick reads

The big news: Human rights body asks UP government for report on NTPC blast, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: China vetoed the UN’s attempt to declare Masood Azhar a terrorist, and the SC asked the Delhi lieutenant governor to clear files quickly.

by 
IANS

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Human rights panel seeks report on NTPC plant explosion as toll rises to 30: The Uttar Pradesh government and the thermal power firm both said they will investigate what caused the blast at the Rae Bareli unit.
  2. China blocks another attempt at the UN to list Masood Azhar as a global terrorist: It rejected the move saying there was ‘there was no consensus’ in the Security Council on the Jaish-e-Mohammed chief.   
  3. Delhi lieutenant governor should not sit on files for too long, says Supreme Court: The Aam Aadmi Party told the court that an elected government cannot function without any power at all.   
  4. Jammu and Kashmir BJP youth wing president found dead with throat slit in Shopian: Superintendent of Police Shri Ram said they were investigating Gowhar Ahmad Bhat’s murder ‘from all angles’.  
  5. Congress has become a laughing club, says Narendra Modi at Himachal Pradesh rally: Even a child won’t believe the Congress’ promise of zero tolerance of corruption, the prime minister said.   
  6. India falls 21 places in global gender equality report, ranks 108 in 144-nation list: In 2016, India’s rank was 87.   
  7. Do not label India a ‘currency manipulator’, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan tells US Treasury: The American body had recently said it would keep a close eye on India’s foreign exchange and macroeconomic policies.   
  8. Uber and Lyft ban right-wing activist for anti-Muslim tweets after New York attack: After the suspect was identified as an Uber driver, Laura Loomer tweeted that there should be a ‘non-Islamic form’ of cab services.   
  9. Every hour, 20 children died of pneumonia in India in 2015, finds new report: The study by non-profit Save the Children highlighted the poor primary healthcare services in the country, which it said limits access to treatment.   
  10. Private hospitals across Karnataka to shut OPDs on Friday in protest against medical bill amendment: The bill proposes to give the government more powers to regulate cost of treatment at private facilities and take action against erring doctors.   
