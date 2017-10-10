The big news: Violation of norms possibly responsible for NTPC explosion, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: China blocked another UN attempt to list Masood Azhar as global terrorist, and an outgoing Twitter employee deactivated Donald Trump’s account.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Possible violation of safety norms killed 29 in explosion at NTPC’s plant, says report: The National Human rights panel asked for a report on accident.
- China blocks another attempt at the UN to list Masood Azhar as a global terrorist: India said it was deeply disappointed that ‘a single country has blocked international consensus’ on the Jaish-e-Mohammed chief.
- Twitter employee deactivates US President Donald Trump’s account on his last day at company: The account was restored after 11 minutes.
- Users can link mobile number with Aadhaar using one-time password from December 1, says UIDAI: Meanwhile, the Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court it could not change the deadline to link all mobile numbers with Aadhaar, which is February 6.
- Jammu and Kashmir BJP youth wing president found dead with throat slit in Shopian: Superintendent of Police Shri Ram said they were investigating Gowhar Ahmad Bhat’s murder ‘from all angles’.
- Every hour, 20 children died of pneumonia in India in 2015, finds new report: The study by non-profit Save the Children highlighted the poor primary healthcare services in the country, which it said limits access to treatment.
- Kerala Police order investigation into group accused of carrying out religious conversions: It released details of five men from the state – allegedly members of the Popular Front of India – believed to be fighting for the Islamic State in Syria.
- Delhi lieutenant governor should not sit on files for too long, says Supreme Court: The Aam Aadmi Party told the court that an elected government cannot function without any power at all.
- Eight Catalan leaders taken to jail, former president still in Belgium with four aides: A ninth minister was granted bail after he argued that he had resigned before the Catalan Parliament voted to secede.
- The reality of Gujarat is very different from what the BJP presents, says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress vice president accused the BJP of working for the benefit of a few industrialists in the state.