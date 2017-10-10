The big news: SC criticises banks, telecom companies for Aadhaar messages, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Five policemen were suspended for a botched up investigation into Bhopal gangrape case, and former TMC leader Mukul Roy joined the BJP.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Banks, telecom firms must specify Aadhaar linking deadline in SMSes sent to customers, rules Supreme Court: People have till December 31 to link their bank accounts with Aadhaar and till February 6 for their mobile numbers.
- Five Madhya Pradesh police officers suspended for not acting on woman’s complaint about gangrape: The National Commission for Women has asked the state police chief to take action against the four accused as well as the officers.
- Former Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy joins BJP: He had resigned from the Rajya Sabha and all posts in the TMC less than a month ago.
- Madras HC orders Rs 10-lakh compensation to family of two girls electrocuted in Chennai rains: At least 14 people have died in rain-related incidents across Tamil Nadu since heavy showers lashed the state.
- Congress will add Dalit community’s demands in manifesto, says Jignesh Mevani after meeting Rahul Gandhi: The two leaders participated in the Navsarjan Yatra in Navsari after their meeting.
- US President Donald Trump to warn his Asian counterparts that world is running out of time on North Korea: His 10-day visit to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines will be the longest Asia tour by an American president in over 25 years.
- Defamation case filed against Kamal Haasan in Varanasi over his Hindu terror remark: In a column in a Tamil weekly magazine, the actor had accused the right-wing groups of resorting to violence.
- Apple’s iPhone X sales begin in India: Customers have a choice of offers to buy the device both online and from stores.
- We will continue to fight terrorism, says India as China blocks to name Masood Azhar terrorist: MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also said New Delhi will ask Malaysia to extradite controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik soon.
- Krishna Sobti wins Jnanpith Award for her contribution to Hindi literature: The Selection Board said she had ‘immensely enriched Hindi literature by experimenting with new styles’.