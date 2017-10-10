The big news: ITC, Patanjali among major companies to invest in food sector, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A preliminary probe report accused NTPC of gross negligence, and the SC said banks and telecom firms must specify deadline to link Aadhaar.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ITC, PepsiCo, Patanjali among firms to bring Rs 68,000-crore investment in food sector: The government signed 13 deals on Day One of its World Food India event in New Delhi.
- Gross negligence on part of NTPC responsible for the explosion, says UP labour department report: The preliminary report said staff had not cleared the clinkers which allowed the deposit to accumulate and choke the space for fluid gas to come out.
- Banks, telecom firms must specify Aadhaar linking deadline in messages sent to customers, says Supreme Court: People have till December 31 to link their bank accounts with Aadhaar and till February 6 for their mobile numbers.
- Five Madhya Pradesh police officers suspended for not acting on woman’s complaint about gangrape: The National Commission for Women has asked the state police chief to take action against the four accused as well as the officers.
- BJP may use fake sex CD to defame me before Gujarat elections, alleges Hardik Patel: The Patidar leader also said that defective Electronic Voting Machines and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail systems might be used for the polls.
- Spain issues arrest warrant against former Catalan president and his aides: Carles Puigdemont, who is currently in Belgium, has said he will return to Madrid if a fair trial is guaranteed to him.
- Alleged al Qaeda recruiter complains of sexual harassment in Tihar jail: A Delhi court has sought a response from the prison authorities by November 8.
- Actor Dileep wants CBI to investigate assault case against him, claims he was framed by the police: He named two senior police officials in his 12-page letter to the Kerala home secretary, accusing them of implicating him based on ‘fabricated evidence’.
- Fire breaks out at Pushkin Museum in Moscow, no injuries reported: The museum is home to artwork by the likes of Van Gogh and Picasso.
- Former Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy joins BJP: He had resigned from the Rajya Sabha and all posts in the TMC less than a month ago.