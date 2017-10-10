state news

BJP may use fake sex CD to defame me before Gujarat elections, alleges Hardik Patel

The Patidar leader also said that defective Electronic Voting Machines and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail systems might be used for the polls.

by 

Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Friday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party may try to defame him with a fake sex CD, The Times of India reported.

“The BJP has prepared a doctored sex CD to defame me and it will be released just before the election,” Patel was quoted as saying. “What else can one expect from the BJP? So just wait, watch and enjoy.” This is typical of the Bharatiya Janata Party, he added.

The state party president, Jitu Vaghani, however, refused to comment. Gujarat goes to polls on December 9 and December 14.

The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti convenor also said that he has no immediate plans to join politics, according to DNA. “I have repeated this several times in the past that for the next two-and-a-half years, I have to plan to enter politics,” he said in Surat. “I just want to talk about the people, and work as an agent of the people.”

Voting machines defective: Patel

Patel also alleged that nearly 3,500 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail systems had failed the first-level testing of the Election Commission. Defective Electronic Voting Machines and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail systems might be used in the Gujarat elections, he said. “I am sure that the BJP will contest the polls using illicit means,” Hardik added.

Election Commissioner OP Rawat said that the normal failure rate during the first-level check of the machines is 3-4%. “With a total of 70,000 VVPAT-enabled EVMs deployed by the Election Commission for the Gujarat elections, this translates to a failure rate of 5%,” Rawat told The Times of India. “The slightly higher failure rate may be explained by first-time handling of the VVPAT-enabled EVMs by the staff.”


The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party have been trying to gain the support of the Patel community ahead of the upcoming Assembly election in Gujarat.

On November 2, Patel had said that he had asked members of his community to vote the Bharatiya Janata Party out of power in Gujarat in the upcoming Assembly elections, which indicated his support for the Congress. However, he has not yet announced it officially.

On October 28, Patel had warned the Congress to make its stand clear on reservation for the Patidar community, or face protests. The Congress, on October 21, had invited Patel to join hands to fight against the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections. Patel had said he was ready to support the Congress if his community’s demand for reservations in jobs and education were met.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Inspiration for the lazy, the casual and the gourmet home chefs alike

Discover, or rediscover the daily delight in food, one ingredient at a time.

It is known that home chefs can be arranged in a pyramid - the lazy ones at the bottom, the casual cooks in the middle and the gourmet experts at the top. While the challenges differ with each level, great solutions exist to make every meal an experience, regardless of the kind of cook you are. This guide to creating delightful food has something for everyone.

The lazy, hassled home chefs

You can ease into cooking by putting together meals that require minimal technique. Salads are a good place to start. Experiment with seasonal and exotic fruits and vegetables, tender vegetables and herbs, and artisanal breads as sides for a fresh, healthy and surprisingly gourmet experience.

Don’t be dismayed if you’re a non-vegetarian. There are still meals that require next-to-no prep. Think sausages that can easily be fried or grilled and cold cuts that pack a flavour punch. Health-conscious people can look for additive-free, preservative-free meat, bromate free bread and produce from free-range farms for assurance of quality. For variety, you can even put together a great Middle Eastern platter with fresh hummus and other dips.

For the casual cooks looking to impress

So, you can cook a decent meal but are looking to give your food that X-factor? To liven up regular dishes, experiment with superfoods which make your meals nutritious and novel. Try combinations like oats chila, quinoa or couscous upmas or a sprinkle of chia seeds in your breakfast pudding. Look for quality imports and efficient distribution for maximum retention of nutrients in superfoods.

Skilled enough to host people? An upgrade from basic ingredients is the most visible sign of your culinary progression. Experiment with exotic herbs like parsley, rosemary and sage as garnishing for intriguing flavours in your soups and salads. For lip-smacking desserts, use exotic fruits like kiwi, dragon fruit, acai berries and rambutan – your guests will be delighted.

For the perfectionist gourmet chefs

You’re quite the culinary expert in your circles, but want to leap to the next level? At the core of a successful gourmet creation lie the best ingredients. Seek a delicatessen which gives you only the freshest and most diverse range of ingredients. You’ll notice the difference in flavours as you move from garlic powder to actual garlic, and from chilli powder to real paprika in your preparations.

From the basic to the exotic, whatever ingredients you seek to implement the tips we just gave you are available at Godrej Nature’s Basket, the best store for fresh, quality ingredients. As the video below shows, their online and offline stores source and serves a wide variety of foods - fruits & vegetables, authentic delicatessen, the finest meats, irresistible bakery products, ready-to-cook sauces, healthy snacks and more.

Play

Health-conscious people can also be assured of unmatched quality. You can choose from pesticide free offerings, organic fruits and vegetables, steroid-free meats, first catch of the day fish and seafood, bromate free bread and the best dairy and cheese from all over the world.

With their collection of hors d’oeuvre, artisanal breads, confectionary and desserts, there’s really no limit to what you can achieve daily in your kitchen. What’s more, all these high-quality products come at great, affordable prices.

To elevate your cooking and discover a world where food is a delight every day, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Nature’s Basket and not by the Scroll editorial team.