quick reads

The big news: Narendra Modi praises India’s Ease of Doing Business ranking, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: Stampede in Bihar’s Begusarai killed three people, and thousands have been moved to rescue camps in Tamil Nadu after rain lashed across state.

by 
IANS

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. ‘Ease of doing business leads to ease of life,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi says in New Delhi: He added that people should strive towards making India a better nation instead of questioning the World Bank rankings.
  2. Three killed in stampede at Bihar’s Begusarai during Kartik Purnima celebrations: Thousands of pilgrims had gathered at Simaria Ghat to take a holy dip in Ganga.
  3. More than 10,000 people take shelter in relief camps after rain in Tamil Nadu: In eight days of rainfall, the state has received 74% of the rain it annually receives in the season.
  4. Sikh teenager assaulted in United States, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj seeks report: The boy’s father has claimed it was a hate crime, however, school authorities have denied it.
  5. Bank manager arrested in Vrindavan for allegedly raping a Russian woman: The complainant said that she had come to the temple town on September 17 and was being raped since September 22.
  6. Couple arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs 7 crore from suspended IAS officer: Satish Mangle and his wife Shraddha had threatened Radheshyam Mopalwar to pay Rs 7 crore in exchange for withdrawing the corruption complaint against him.
  7. Rajasthan government to make 50,000 people sing national anthem to celebrate demonetisation, says report: The organisers said that the event is aimed to ‘evoke love for family, environment and nation’.
  8. Haj subsidy can be phased out completely by 2018, says Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: The minister for minority affairs said the Centre would like to instead use the funds on educational programmes.
  9. UN receives 31 cases of alleged sexual abuse and exploitation against its officials in three months: Twelve cases involve military personnel from peacekeeping operations deployed in places like the Central African Republic and Mali.
  10. Form panel with historians, filmmakers and protestors to resolve ‘Padmavati’ controversy, says Uma Bharti: Members of Rajput Karni Sena led a demonstration in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh on Friday demanding that the film should not be released.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Inspiration for the lazy, the casual and the gourmet home chefs alike

Discover, or rediscover the daily delight in food, one ingredient at a time.

It is known that home chefs can be arranged in a pyramid - the lazy ones at the bottom, the casual cooks in the middle and the gourmet experts at the top. While the challenges differ with each level, great solutions exist to make every meal an experience, regardless of the kind of cook you are. This guide to creating delightful food has something for everyone.

The lazy, hassled home chefs

You can ease into cooking by putting together meals that require minimal technique. Salads are a good place to start. Experiment with seasonal and exotic fruits and vegetables, tender vegetables and herbs, and artisanal breads as sides for a fresh, healthy and surprisingly gourmet experience.

Don’t be dismayed if you’re a non-vegetarian. There are still meals that require next-to-no prep. Think sausages that can easily be fried or grilled and cold cuts that pack a flavour punch. Health-conscious people can look for additive-free, preservative-free meat, bromate free bread and produce from free-range farms for assurance of quality. For variety, you can even put together a great Middle Eastern platter with fresh hummus and other dips.

For the casual cooks looking to impress

So, you can cook a decent meal but are looking to give your food that X-factor? To liven up regular dishes, experiment with superfoods which make your meals nutritious and novel. Try combinations like oats chila, quinoa or couscous upmas or a sprinkle of chia seeds in your breakfast pudding. Look for quality imports and efficient distribution for maximum retention of nutrients in superfoods.

Skilled enough to host people? An upgrade from basic ingredients is the most visible sign of your culinary progression. Experiment with exotic herbs like parsley, rosemary and sage as garnishing for intriguing flavours in your soups and salads. For lip-smacking desserts, use exotic fruits like kiwi, dragon fruit, acai berries and rambutan – your guests will be delighted.

For the perfectionist gourmet chefs

You’re quite the culinary expert in your circles, but want to leap to the next level? At the core of a successful gourmet creation lie the best ingredients. Seek a delicatessen which gives you only the freshest and most diverse range of ingredients. You’ll notice the difference in flavours as you move from garlic powder to actual garlic, and from chilli powder to real paprika in your preparations.

From the basic to the exotic, whatever ingredients you seek to implement the tips we just gave you are available at Godrej Nature’s Basket, the best store for fresh, quality ingredients. As the video below shows, their online and offline stores source and serves a wide variety of foods - fruits & vegetables, authentic delicatessen, the finest meats, irresistible bakery products, ready-to-cook sauces, healthy snacks and more.

Play

Health-conscious people can also be assured of unmatched quality. You can choose from pesticide free offerings, organic fruits and vegetables, steroid-free meats, first catch of the day fish and seafood, bromate free bread and the best dairy and cheese from all over the world.

With their collection of hors d’oeuvre, artisanal breads, confectionary and desserts, there’s really no limit to what you can achieve daily in your kitchen. What’s more, all these high-quality products come at great, affordable prices.

To elevate your cooking and discover a world where food is a delight every day, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Nature’s Basket and not by the Scroll editorial team.