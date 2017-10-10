The big news: World Bank CEO all praise for government’s reforms push, and nine other top stories

India is on track to become a high middle-income economy by 2047, says World Bank CEO: Prime MinisterNarendra Modi said ‘ease of doing business leads to ease of life’.
Congress has conceded defeat and left Virbhadra Singh to fend for himself, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister compared the opposition party to termites and urged the people of Himachal Pradesh to wipe it out in the Assembly elections.
Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri resigns, claiming threat to his life: He accused Iran and the Hezbollah group of sowing ‘fear and destruction’ in several Arab countries.
Three killed in stampede in Bihar’s Begusarai during Kartik Purnima celebrations: Thousands of pilgrims had gathered at Simaria Ghat to take a holy dip in Ganga.
Kamal Haasan should be ‘shot dead’ for remarks on right-wing terrorism, says Hindu Mahasabha: Anyone who uses ‘abusive language’ against Hindus ‘does not have the right to live in this holy land’, the national president of the outfit said.
India can save 90,000 children every year if it expands its vaccination programme, finds report: Of the 15 countries evaluated, the study found that India had improved the most in terms of prevention and control of pneumonia and diarrhoea.
BMW recalls over one million vehicles in North America over fire risk: Some were recalled because of defective valve heaters and others because of faulty wiring, the German automaker said.
Are bullocks race animals? – Maharashtra government sets up a panel to check: The move comes in the backdrop of the Bombay High Court’s decision to extend the ban on the popular rural sport of bullock-cart racing.
Speech- and hearing-impaired woman in Tamil Nadu who alleged rape booked for public nuisance: Three men were charged with ‘attempt to rape’ in 2014, but the final CID report accuses the 19-year-old of making a ‘false case’.
207 million accounts on Facebook are fake or duplicate: The social media giant explained that improved methods to identify fake accounts was behind the 6% surge from previous estimates.
