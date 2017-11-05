The administration in China’s autonomous region of Tibet will start building the world’s highest planetarium in Tibet next year, Xinhua reported.

The planetarium will be built inside the Tibet Museum of Natural Sciences in Lhasa, and have the region’s largest optical astronomical telescope. The telescope will be developed with the National Astronomical Observatories, the Science and Technology Department of Tibet said.

As it will be built at the world’s highest altitude, it will become a “perfect window for the public to get to know the stars and explore the universe,” said deputy head of the department, Wang Junjie. Tibet, 4,000 meters above sea level, is called the roof of the world.

Junjie said the high altitude would also mean clearer views of the sky as there will be little air or light pollution in the region.

The department said it plans to complete construction in 2019.