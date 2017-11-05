The Delhi police on Sunday said they arrested a 58-year-old man accused of breaking into the Aam Aadmi Party’s office in central Delhi’s Rouse Avenue and stealing canopies with the party’s logo, PTI reported.

The police said Mohammed Qazim broke into the party office on Friday. They identified him through CCTV footage.

An officer investigating the case said Qazim’s face was not visible in the footage but his physical appearance was clear, according to PTI.

Qazim was caught near Kamla Market, the officer said. A scrap dealer was also arrested for buying the canopies from Qazim. The motive was not yet clear. The accused confessed to have committed the theft during the interrogation, a police officer told Scroll.in.