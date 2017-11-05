The big news: PM Modi says Congress fears the voters in Himachal Pradesh, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A German tourist was attacked in UP, and a cartoonist was arrested for criticising Tamil Nadu’s inability to prevent a family’s suicide.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress has left the battlefield already, says PM Narendra Modi: He accused states led by other parties of not providing relief to traders who have complained about hurdles under GST.
- German tourist allegedly attacked for ignoring a man’s greetings at an Uttar Pradesh railway station: While the attacker was arrested, a complaint has been lodged against the German man too, police said.
- Tamil Nadu cartoonist arrested for criticising state’s inability to prevent a family’s suicide: Soon after his arrest, a twitter hashtag #standwithCartoonistBala began trending.
- Dozens of princes and ministers arrested after Saudi Arabia’s King Salman forms anti-graft panel: No official explanation was given for the arrests.
- Slight respite from showers on Sunday, but thousands displaced in Tamil Nadu: At least 12 people across the state were killed after a week of heavy rain.
- Sacked Catalan leader, four former aides surrender to Belgian Police: The former president of the autonomous region had fled to Belgium after the Spanish government imposed direct rule on Catalonia.
- 12 people drown in accidents in Bihar’s Vaishali and Samastipur: Nine picnickers fell into the Ganga at Vaishali and drowned, and three women died after their small boat capsized in Samastipur.
- Vatican declares murdered Kerala nun ‘blessed’, attacker attends ceremony in Indore: She was murdered in Madhya Pradesh in 1995.
- Indian-origin man inadvertently shot dead during anti-terror operation in Kenya, says Sushma Swaraj: Bunty Shah thought the firing from across the building was an intrusion by armed burglars and shot in the air, Sushma Swaraj said on Twitter.
- Dozens of flights diverted, delayed because of VIP movement: Thirteen flights were diverted to other cities between 5.30 pm and 6.15 pm on Saturday.