Sacked Catalonia leader Carles Puigdemont and four of his former advisers turned themselves in to Belgian police on Sunday, Reuters reported. An investigating judge will decide if the European Union arrest warrants, issued by a Spanish judge, should be executed, BBC reported.

The five former officials are wanted on charges of rebellion, sedition, misuse of public funds, disobedience and breach of trust.

The former president of the autonomous region had fled to Belgium after the Spanish government imposed direct rule on Catalonia following an independence referendum. Puigdemont had said he would only return to Spain if he was assured of being given a fair trial.

Puigdemont is considering contesting an election schedule for December 21. “I am ready to be a candidate ... it’s possible to run a campaign from anywhere,” he had said.