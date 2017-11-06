Security forces on Sunday killed two militants near the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the Army said.

The militants who tried to infiltrate were part of Pakistan’s Border Action Team Director General of Police (Jammu and Kashmir) SP Vaid said. The infiltration bid was foiled by the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. “Two terrorists killed in Dulanja Uri. No casualty on our side. Possible tragedy averted,” Vaid said on Twitter.

“The terrorists, who tried to infiltrate by exploiting difficult terrain conditions along Line of Control, were intercepted by the alert Army troops on duty close to LoC,” a defence spokesperson said, according to The Indian Express. “The terrorists thereafter resorted to indiscriminate firing and in the ensuing gun battle two terrorists were killed while escaping towards the Line of Control.”