The big news: Gunman kills 26 in Texas church, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Army said it killed two militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri, and a cartoonist was arrested for criticising Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Shooting at a church in United States’ Texas leaves at least 26 dead: The gunman is believed to have served as an airman with the Pentagon at one point.
- Two militants killed near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector as infiltration bid foiled, says Army: The infiltration attempt was carried out by Pakistan’s Border Action Force, Director General of Police SP Vaid said.
- Tamil Nadu cartoonist arrested for criticising state’s inability to prevent a family’s suicide: Soon after his arrest, a Twitter hashtag #standwithCartoonistBala began trending.
- ‘Do film directors have the guts to make movies on religions other than Hinduism,’ asks BJP minister: Giriraj Singh’s comments refer to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest film Padmavati, which fringe groups claim distort history.
- German tourist allegedly attacked for ignoring a man’s greetings at an Uttar Pradesh railway station: While the attacker was arrested, a complaint has been lodged against the German man too, police said.
- Former Union Minister ND Tiwari placed on life support in New Delhi hospital, says report: In September, he had suffered a brain stroke.
- 75 refugees dead in car bombing at Syria’s Deir Ezzor, Islamic State claims attack: The incident comes just a day after the Syrian Army claimed it recaptured the region from the IS.
- 12 people drown in accidents in Bihar’s Vaishali and Samastipur: Nine picnickers fell into the Ganga at Vaishali and drowned, and three women died after their small boat capsized in Samastipur.
- Sacked Catalan leader, four former aides turn themselves in to Belgian Police: The former president of the autonomous region had fled to Belgium after the Spanish government imposed direct rule on Catalonia.
- Vatican declares murdered Kerala nun ‘blessed’, attacker attends ceremony in Indore: She was killed in Madhya Pradesh in 1995.