A look at the headlines right now:

Shooting at a church in United States’ Texas leaves at least 26 dead: The gunman is believed to have served as an airman with the Pentagon at one point. Two militants killed near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector as infiltration bid foiled, says Army: The infiltration attempt was carried out by Pakistan’s Border Action Force, Director General of Police SP Vaid said. Tamil Nadu cartoonist arrested for criticising state’s inability to prevent a family’s suicide: Soon after his arrest, a Twitter hashtag #standwithCartoonistBala began trending. ‘Do film directors have the guts to make movies on religions other than Hinduism,’ asks BJP minister: Giriraj Singh’s comments refer to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest film Padmavati, which fringe groups claim distort history. German tourist allegedly attacked for ignoring a man’s greetings at an Uttar Pradesh railway station: While the attacker was arrested, a complaint has been lodged against the German man too, police said. Former Union Minister ND Tiwari placed on life support in New Delhi hospital, says report: In September, he had suffered a brain stroke. 75 refugees dead in car bombing at Syria’s Deir Ezzor, Islamic State claims attack: The incident comes just a day after the Syrian Army claimed it recaptured the region from the IS. 12 people drown in accidents in Bihar’s Vaishali and Samastipur: Nine picnickers fell into the Ganga at Vaishali and drowned, and three women died after their small boat capsized in Samastipur. Sacked Catalan leader, four former aides turn themselves in to Belgian Police: The former president of the autonomous region had fled to Belgium after the Spanish government imposed direct rule on Catalonia. Vatican declares murdered Kerala nun ‘blessed’, attacker attends ceremony in Indore: She was killed in Madhya Pradesh in 1995.