After demonetisation, 35,000 companies deposited and withdrew Rs 17,000 crore, says Centre

Ahead of the first anniversary of the Centre’s demonetisation drive, the government on Sunday said nearly 35,000 companies – of the 2.24 lakh that were deregistered – deposited and withdrew a total of Rs 17,000 crore after note ban. The data was prepared on the basis of information received from 56 banks about 58,000 accounts.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs said it had so far deregistered 2.24 lakh companies for remaining inactive for a period of two years or more. At least 3.90 lakh directors have been disqualified for failing to file annual returns for three financial years – 2013-’14 to 2015-’16.

“Preliminary enquiry has shown that over 3,000 disqualified directors are directors in more than 20 companies each, which is beyond the limit prescribed under the law,” it said.

“Restrictions have been imposed on operation of their bank accounts in accordance with the law,” the ministry said in a press release. “Action has also been taken to restrict sale and transfer of moveable and immoveable properties of struck-off companies until they are restored. The state governments have been advised to take necessary action in this regard by disallowing registration of such transactions.”

It said companies have also been identified for inquiry or inspection under the Companies Act, 2013, the release added.

The ministry said that, in one instance, a company which had negative opening balance on November 8, 2016, deposited and withdrew Rs 2,484 crore days after demonetisation came into force. Another company was found to have as many as 2,134 accounts, it added.

The information on these bank accounts have been shared with investigation agencies concerned, including the Central Board of Direct Taxes and the Reserve Bank of India, for further action.

The ministry said it was seeding Director Identification Numbers of directors with PAN and Aadhaar through biometric matching for new applications to avoid “dummy directors”. Under the Companies Act, DIN is a unique number assigned to an individual allowing them to serve as a director on the board of a company.