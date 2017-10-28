Business News

After demonetisation, 35,000 companies deposited and withdrew Rs 17,000 crore, says Centre

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has so far deregistered 2.24 lakh companies, and disqualified at least 3.90 lakh directors, a press release said.

by 
Manjunath Kiran/AFP

Ahead of the first anniversary of the Centre’s demonetisation drive, the government on Sunday said nearly 35,000 companies – of the 2.24 lakh that were deregistered – deposited and withdrew a total of Rs 17,000 crore after note ban. The data was prepared on the basis of information received from 56 banks about 58,000 accounts.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs said it had so far deregistered 2.24 lakh companies for remaining inactive for a period of two years or more. At least 3.90 lakh directors have been disqualified for failing to file annual returns for three financial years – 2013-’14 to 2015-’16.

“Preliminary enquiry has shown that over 3,000 disqualified directors are directors in more than 20 companies each, which is beyond the limit prescribed under the law,” it said.

“Restrictions have been imposed on operation of their bank accounts in accordance with the law,” the ministry said in a press release. “Action has also been taken to restrict sale and transfer of moveable and immoveable properties of struck-off companies until they are restored. The state governments have been advised to take necessary action in this regard by disallowing registration of such transactions.”

It said companies have also been identified for inquiry or inspection under the Companies Act, 2013, the release added.

The ministry said that, in one instance, a company which had negative opening balance on November 8, 2016, deposited and withdrew Rs 2,484 crore days after demonetisation came into force. Another company was found to have as many as 2,134 accounts, it added.

The information on these bank accounts have been shared with investigation agencies concerned, including the Central Board of Direct Taxes and the Reserve Bank of India, for further action.

The ministry said it was seeding Director Identification Numbers of directors with PAN and Aadhaar through biometric matching for new applications to avoid “dummy directors”. Under the Companies Act, DIN is a unique number assigned to an individual allowing them to serve as a director on the board of a company.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A rare glimpse into how Aarushi Talwar’s parents dealt with her loss and why the case remains unsolved

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar walked out of Dasna Jail this month after four years in jail

In the summer of 2008, the Aarushi – Hemraj double-murder case sent shockwaves across the country. The case involved a handful of suspects and the initial stories that linked each suspect with the murder were as convincing as the next. However, the media frenzy that followed eventually made it difficult to differentiate between the investigation findings and mere speculation.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the case became increasingly difficult with conflicting findings and pieces of evidence. The prime suspects from the start of the investigation were Aarushi’s parents Nupur and Rajesh Talwar. Once the state government handed over the case to the CBI, however, several other associates of Aarushi’s parents were arrested and had to undergo lie-detector and narco-analysis tests.

The next turning point in the case came when in 2013, the CBI trial court stated that Aarushi’s parents were guilty of both the murders ‘beyond reasonable doubt’. Investigators alleged that her parents killed Aarushi in a fit of rage when they found her with Hemraj, their domestic servant, in an “objectionable” situation. Facing a life sentence and a possible death penalty, the couple began their time in Dasna Jail.

As the interest in the case in the media and public was dwindling, another crucial moment arrived on 12th October 2017. The Allahabad High Court acquitted the Talwars in the 2008 murders. The court claimed that the chain of evidence presented was inconclusive, noting that all circumstantial evidence did not tally to prove the couple guilty.

Thus, after nearly 10 years and the involvement of various investigating agencies, the Aarushi-Hemraj case, to this day, remains unsolved.

In an exclusive interview with Hotstar, the recently released couple, Nupur and Rajesh Talwar, open-up about their time in jail, the moment their appeal was accepted and their supporters who stood by them. Teary-eyed yet firm, the couple speak about coping with the loss of their daughter, the challenge of integrating back into the society that lies ahead of them and why the murder remains unsolved. The entire interview can be seen here.

Play

For more such exclusive content, log on to Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform with more than 1,00,000 hours of drama and movies in 9 languages and coverage of every major global sporting event. The Hotstar Premium service showcases the best TV Shows, movies and sporting events from around the world, including Emmy Award winning shows such as Veep, Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley. To sign up for Hotstar Premium, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.