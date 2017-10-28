German, who was involved in altercation with railway staff, arrested for travelling on forged visa
A worker was arrested on Sunday for allegedly beating Holger Erik Misch for ignoring his greeting.
The German man, who was involved in an altercation at a railway station in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district last week, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly travelling on a forged visa. Superintendent of Police RP Singh told PTI that Holger Erik Misch did not have a tourist visa and was also carrying a forged visa.
Railway official Aman Kumar was arrested on Sunday after the Berlin resident alleged that he had beaten him on November 3 for ignoring his greetings. Kumar, however, claimed that Misch had hit him and two policemen. Non-congnisable reports were registered based on both complaints.
The police believe that the German has “anger management issues, depression or some aberration as he was aggressive with a railway employee and also with the police”.
Officers said that an FIR was lodged against him in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, on July 5 for allegedly attacking an individual with a sharp-edged weapon. “His passport and visa are deposited with the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Kullu,” the police said, quoting Misch.
The news comes days after a group of people assaulted a Swiss couple in Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh. On October 22, Quentin Jeremy Clerc’s skull was fractured and his hearing was affected in the assault, while Marie Droz was left with a broken arm.