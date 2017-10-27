National News

Delhi High Court dismisses plea challenging BJP leader Sambit Patra’s appointment to ONGC board

The bench said that the petition, filed by NGO Energy Watchdog, was ‘unsubstantiated and without merit’.

by 
Youtube

The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected a public interest litigation challenging the appointment of Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra as a director in the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, PTI reported. Patra, a surgeon, was appointed the non-official director on the board of ONGC for a period of three years.

The petition, filed by non-government organisation Energy Watchdog, had challenged Patra’s appointment on various grounds, including that he did not have the relevant experience and that he was very close to the ruling party at the Centre.

The court said that “it would be highly inappropriate” to doubt Patra’s ability to discharge his duties independently just because he is the spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Besides, the court said, the NGO has not alleged that Patra or his relatives had any “pecuniary relationship” with the PSU or its subsidiaries, holding company or promoters.

The court added that it cannot be said that experience in healthcare would be of no relevance at ONGC. “The Board of Directors of such an organisation must stay alive to the needs of health and environment, and the presence of a medical expert on the Board of Directors cannot be considered to be an appointment on an irrelevant criteria,” the bench said.

It added that “professionals like doctors, lawyers, chartered accountants would undoubtedly make value additions” in any field.

Dismissing the petition as “without merit and unsubstantiated”, the court said that Patra was appointed on the recommendation of the search committee “which would have considered his qualifications and eligibility”.

Energy Watchdog had also challenged the appointment of Shashi Shanker as the chairperson and managing director. The bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar dismissed that as well.

Regarding Shanker’s appointment, Energy Watchdog had said that he should not hold the post as he was suspended for six months in 2015 in connection with an investigation. The bench said the NGO’s contention was “completely untenable and devoid of any factual or legal merit”. It further added that there were no allegations that Shanker did not have the experience or was not eligible to hold the post.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Your home’s air quality is probably twenty times worse compared to the WHO standard

Here’s what you can do about it.

Shutterstock and Pixabay

While the deplorable state of air quality in Indian cities is well known, indoor air quality does not usually come up in the umpteen discussions on pollution. Indoor air pollution is caused by the release and suspension of pollutants indoors in homes, offices etc. It can be just as harmful to health, as it tends to be more concentrated than the air outdoors.

The indoor air pollutants most commonly found in urban India emerge from seemingly harmless day-to-day activities. Invisible volatile organic compounds (VOCs), for example, are released by perfumes, paints, heated plastics, household cleaners, carpets, furniture etc. Upholstery, especially, acts as a trap for VOCs and PM2.5 (fine particulate matter). Long-term exposure to VOCs is known to be detrimental to health - effects range from eye and throat irritation to damage to liver, kidneys and central nervous system.

Living particles (dust mites, mould, mildew, airborne bacteria, pet dander etc.) too permeate the indoor environment. Coupled with tobacco smoke, they are among the major triggers of asthma in children. From mould on shower curtains, pillows, blankets, stuffed animals to pet hair on carpets and floors, these asthma triggers can be found everywhere.

Any and every household product that releases emissions of some kind is potentially polluting. Cooking equipment like a gas stove, for example, can release carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide as by-products - common complaints associated with the two are headaches, sustained fatigue and inflammation eyes, nose and throat. Even broken CFLs and tube lights emit small amounts of mercury, a known neurotoxin.

The prospect of tackling indoor pollution can sound intimidating to homeowners. However, there are steps you can take today to help mitigate the levels of indoor pollution in your house. Proper ventilation, regular cleaning of AC filters and adjustment of humidity levels can help reduce the density of pollutants. If your home houses elderly parents, young kids, expecting mothers, someone with a respiratory ailment or even pets whose dander could aggravate health problems, it is essential that you invest in an air purifier. Honeywell’s Air Touch range of air purifiers employ a three-stage purification process which can remove more than 99% of indoor pollutants - including fine pollutants such as PM2.5 (particulate matter). This is crucial because with the daily household activities such as cooking, cleaning and so on, the PM2.5 levels can go up to as much as 500, while the WHO standard cites 25 to be the ideal upper limit. Honeywell’s Air Touch range is comprised of air purifiers that do not release ozone (known to worsen respiratory conditions) as a by-product. One of the products, Air Touch I8 specifically, comes with a real time PM2.5 display that helps you monitor the quality of air you are breathing. You can see the air quality improving as the purifier does its job. Most importantly, the technology is certified from the Indian Medical Academy for preventive health and is recommended for Indian homes by them. To see just how Honeywell’s air purifiers can put you at ease, watch the video below.

Play

To learn more about the technology behind Honeywell’s air purifiers and the range of products on offer, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Honeywell and not by the Scroll editorial team.