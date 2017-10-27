The big news: Multi-agency group to investigate Paradise Papers cases, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: After Modi visited Karunanidhi, DMK announced that it will observe November 8 as ‘Black Day’, and the NCW acting chief said Hadiya was safe.
- Multi-agency group to investigate 714 Indians named in Paradise Papers leak: The Congress has demanded that Jayant Sinha, who was named in the list, resign, and market regulator Sebi said it will investigate the Indian firms that have featured in it.
- DMK to observe November 8 as ‘Black Day’, hold protests across Tamil Nadu: The announcement came just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited DMK chief M Karunanidhi at his house in Chennai as a ‘courtesy call’.
- Hadiya is secure and not being tortured, says National Commission for Women’s acting chairperson: Her rights have not been violated and she is eager to depose before the Supreme Court, Rekha Sharma said.
- Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar calls for 50% quota for backward classes in the private sector: In February 2016, the National Commission for Backward Classes had proposed 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes in private sector jobs.
- Activists demand legal action against Jharkhand chief secretary after Dalit girl’s starvation death: After the chief secretary’s orders in March, several ration cards have been cancelled in the state for not being linked to Aadhaar.
- Time for politicking over demonetisation is over, economy needs to be rebuilt, says Manmohan Singh: In an interview to BloombergQuint, the former prime minister urged Narendra Modi to accept the blunder that was the note ban and its damaging effects.
- Tamil Nadu cartoonist G Bala gets bail a day after arrest: ‘I have no words to express my sorrow, so I drew the cartoon out of rage,’ Bala said before the hearing.
- Shooting at a church in Texas, United States, leaves at least 26 dead: The gunman is believed to have served as an airman with the Pentagon at one point.
- Nancy Friday, pioneer author on women’s sexuality, dies at 84: Her first book, ‘My Secret Garden: Women’s Sexual Fantasies’, is considered a seminal book in this field.
- A picture with an elephant calf ablaze, fleeing a mob, wins best wildlife photograph award: The awards were given by Sanctuary Nature Foundation on Sunday.