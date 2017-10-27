The big news: Sebi to investigate Indian firms named in Paradise Papers, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: US President Donald Trump said Texas shooting assailant had a mental health problem, and a British tourist couple was beaten up in Bihar.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Multi-agency group to investigate 714 Indians named in Paradise Papers leak: The Congress has demanded that minister Jayant Sinha, who was named in the list, resign, and Sebi said it will investigate the firms that have featured in it.
- Texas shooting was not a ‘guns situation’, assailant had a mental health problem, says Donald Trump: The US president called Devin Kelly ‘a very deranged individual’.
- Two arrested in Bihar for allegedly beating up and robbing British tourist couple: Matthew and Jessica Kidd were in their tent on an island near Pandarak when they were attacked by two miscreants.
- DMK to observe November 8 as ‘Black Day’, hold protests across Tamil Nadu: The announcement came just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited DMK chief M Karunanidhi at his house in Chennai as a ‘courtesy call’.
- Centre’s interlocutor arrives in Jammu and Kashmir for talks, traders’ bodies to boycott meeting: Dineshwar Sharma will hold discussions with various stakeholders during his five-day trip to Srinagar.
- Supreme Court stays HC bail order granted to former university students in rape case: A woman had alleged that her fellow students had blackmailed her into having sex with them.
- Sacked Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, four former aides freed in Belgium: A court in Brussels barred them from leaving the country.
- Soldier, three suspected militants killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama: A civilian was injured in clashes between local residents and security forces that ensued as the gunfight was on in the district.
- 2017 likely to be the second hottest year on record, says UN agency as climate talks begin in Bonn: However, 2016, is set to remain the hottest year, because of the impact of the El Niño phenomenon.
- Chennai Press Club displays banners with cartoonist G Bala’s work in protest against his arrest: The freelancer was granted bail earlier in the day.