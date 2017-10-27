Pollution alert

In photos: Smog envelops Delhi-NCR as air quality drops, IMA declares public health emergency

Ghaziabad and Noida with overall air quality index rank of ‘severe’ remained NCR’s worst-affected areas

by 
SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP PHOTO

With the onset of winter, smog returned to Delhi on Monday, with visibility dropping to 500 metres. Air quality dropped to “very poor” on the air quality index across the National Capital Region.

The Indian Medical Association declared Delhi in a state of public health emergency, the organisation’s president Dr KK Aggarwal told ANI. “Schools should be shut and people must avoid stepping out,” Aggarwal said.

In areas close to Delhi Technological University, an air quality index value of 441 was recorded on Tuesday, Hindustan Times reported citing figures from the Central Pollution Control Board. Air quality was “very poor” in Anand Vihar, while areas close to Burari crossing was relatively better with an AQI of 364.

The level of PM 2.5 – particulate matter in the air that is smaller than 2.5 microns – touched 452, while PM10 rose to 336, reported The Indian Express. The visibility in the city on Tuesday morning dropped to 200 metres, according to Hindustan Times.

A man walks on a pedestrian bridge in Delhi. (Image credit: Adnan Abidi/Reuters)
Vehicles drive past amidst heavy smog in Delhi. (Image credit: Adnan Abidi/Reuters)
Delhi’s overall AQI on Monday was 354 and it was 368 on Sunday, The Times of India reported. Ghaziabad and Noida remained NCR’s worst-affected areas, recording “severe” category air quality.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to cancel the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon on November 19, because of high-level of air pollution, ANI reported.

Red Fort photographed amidst heavy smog in the national Capital on November 6. (Image Credit: Dominique Faget/AFP Photo)
Smog envelopes power tower in Delhi. (Image credit: Cathal McNaughton/Reuters)
Traffic drives through smog in Delhi on November 7. (Image credit: Cathal McNaughton/Reuters)
Ahead of Diwali, the Supreme Court had banned firecrackers in NCR. The air quality in the Capital this Diwali season was the cleanest in the past three years, according to a report released by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research. However, the city’s air quality had turned “severe” the day after Diwali, for the first time this year.

Smog at Moti Bagh area of the national Capital. (Image Credit: Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
