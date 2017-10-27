JeM chief Masood Azhar’s nephew among three militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

The nephew of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar (pictured above) was among the three militants who were killed during an encounter in the Aglar Kandi region of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday. A jawan of the 44 Rashtriya Rifles was also killed in the operation, while two soldiers and a civilian were injured.

Talha Rasheed, Azhar’s nephew, was a resident of Drabgam in Pulwama, News18 reported. A press release issued by JeM confirmed that the militant was Rasheed, Kashmir Dispatch reported.

Police officials said the three militants were involved in the attack at a police post on Saturday, in which a constable had died. Security personnel recovered an AK-47 and a M4 Carbine rifle from the encounter site.

“It was an excellent operation, nicely coordinated between the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army and the Central Reserve Police Force,” Inspector General of Police Muneer Khan said on Tuesday during a press conference. “We will ask Pakistan to collect the body because they owned it. The matter will be taken up through proper channels.”

Meanwhile Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said, “It doesn’t matter if he is Masood Azhar’s nephew or someone else. We aim at neutralizing all terrorists no matter where they belong.”

He said the recovery of M4 rifle from the encounter site proves that militants are getting support from across the border.

#BREAKING – JeM chief Azhar Masood’s nephew killed in an encounter in J&K | @islahmufti with more details pic.twitter.com/vzqdcOXoqZ — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 7, 2017

This makes it clear that terrorists are getting support from across the border: Army Chief on recovery of M4 rifle from #PulwamaEncounter pic.twitter.com/8jbiCD5Rqj — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2017

#Correction: The weapon seized in #PulwamaEncounter is M4 Carbine says Major General BS Raju, Victor Force. pic.twitter.com/7R6PzJfXqc — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2017

The encounter began as security forces were carrying out a cordon-and-search operation after receiving information about the presence of a few suspected militants in the area. The soldier, Sham Sundar, sustained bullet injuries during the gunfight, after which he was taken to hospital but died soon. Internet services have been blocked in the district.