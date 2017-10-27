Demonetisation, GST were ‘twin blows’ for India’s economy and small businesses, says Manmohan Singh
The former prime minister reiterated his statement that the note ban was ‘an organised loot and legalised plunder’.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday called the “twin blows” of the Centre’s demonetisation drive and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax a “complete disaster for our economy” that “has broken the back of our small businesses”.
“To promote a less cash economy, coercive steps like demonetisation are ineffective,” he said. “No where in the world has any nation taken such a drastic step that swept off 86% of the currency in circulations. I repeat what I said in Parliament: this was an organised loot and a legalised plunder.”
Singh made the statements in Ahmedabad in Gujarat while discussing the economic climate in India.
“November 8 was a black day for our economy and, indeed, our democracy,” the Congress leader said, referring to the day in 2016 when the Centre announced its move to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. “Tomorrow, we mark one year since the disastrous policy was thrust on the people of our country.
Opposition parties will observe the one-year mark of demonetisation on Wednesday as a “Black Day”. The Bharatiya Janata Party, on the other hand, said Union ministers and state party chiefs will commemorate the anniversary as “Anti-Black Money Day”.
Singh has been a strong critic of demonetisation since it was implemented. In an interview to BloomberQuint on Monday, he said the time for politicking over demonetisation had ended. He had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek help from all quarters to rebuild the economy.