The big news: Public health emergency declared as smog suffocates Delhi-NCR, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Militant Masood Azhar’s nephew was killed in the Pulwama encounter, and Manmohan Singh called demonetisation and GST twin blows to the economy.
A look at the headlines right now:
- As smog envelops Delhi-NCR, a public health emergency is declared: Ghaziabad and Noida with overall air quality index rank of ‘severe’ remained NCR’s worst-affected areas.
- JeM chief Masood Azhar’s nephew among three militants killed in Pulwama encounter: The M4 rifle found the site of the shootout in Aglar Kandi proved that militants were getting help from across the border, the Indian Army chief said.
- Demonetisation, GST were ‘twin blows’ for India’s economy and small businesses, says Manmohan Singh: Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi promised to overhaul Goods and Services Tax if Congress is voted to power in 2019.
- Don’t speak to media without authorisation, I&B Ministry tells its officials: In a circular, the ministry asked the bureaucrats to direct the journalists to the Press Information Bureau.
- United States Air Force admits to error that let Texas church gunman buy weapons: The armed force said it should have entered the domestic violence record of Devin P Kelley in a database that licensed gun sellers use to run background checks.
- Supreme Court stays HC bail order granted to former OP Jindal university students in rape case: A woman had alleged that her fellow students had blackmailed her into having sex with them.
- 21st Century Fox’s shares surge after reports say that it held merger talks with Disney: If the deal goes through, the media giant will reportedly sell its movie studio, television production unit and networks to its rival company.
- Two arrested in Bihar for allegedly beating up and robbing British tourist couple: Matthew and Jessica Kidd were in their tent on an island near Pandarak when they were attacked by two miscreants.
- Dalit woman dies of heart attack in Hyderabad during clash with police, say reports: D Bharati was among the protestors demanding that people from Scheduled Caste communities in Telangana be divided into four sub-groups.
- Brahmin, Rajput groups demand special screening of Padmavati to check for ‘objectionable scenes’: Before the movie’s release on December 1, the outfits want historians to ascertain that it does not distort facts.