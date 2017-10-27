The big news: Manmohan Singh says GST and note ban damaged India’s economy, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Delhi ordered all primary schools shut after pollution levels increased, and a passenger accused IndiGo staffers of manhandling him.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Demonetisation, GST were ‘twin blows’ for India’s economy and small businesses, says Manmohan Singh: The next generation will look at demonetisation with great pride, said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
- All primary schools in Delhi will remain shut on Wednesday, says Manish Sisodia: The Indian Medical Association declared a public health emergency in Delhi as smog enveloped the city.
- IndiGo ground staff manhandle passenger at New Delhi airport: The airline said it has sacked the employee who was the main accused in the incident.
- Prostitution has nosedived after demonetisation, says Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad: The law minister claimed that the incidents of stone-pelting had come down in Jammu and Kashmir since the note ban.
- Centre’s interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma holds talks with over 35 delegations in Srinagar: Although the traders’ associations had boycotted holding talks with the special representative, smaller business owners met him to discuss their problems.
- Saudi Arabia’s crackdown on corruption sends oil prices soaring to highest since July 2015: Banks have begun to freeze accounts of several suspects, and private jets were not allowed to take off from some airports, local reports said.
- Assam’s Information and Public Relations Director Ranjit Gogoi arrested over corruption charges: He was allegedly involved in a Rs 32-crore scam during the end of the earlier Congress regime in the state.
- European Union pushes to create blacklist of tax havens after Paradise Papers leak: Around 60 countries have already been warned that they may be blacklisted because of their tax rules, reports said.
- Earth will become a sizzling fireball by 2600 AD, warns Stephen Hawking: The physicist said that if humanity has to survive another million years it must find another planet.