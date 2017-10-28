Business News

Delhi court asks Vijay Mallya to appear before it by December 18

The ED approached the Patiala House Court, seeking to declare the businessman a proclaimed offender in connection with a FEMA violation case.

by 

The Patiala House Court in Delhi on Wednesday directed former liquor baron Vijay Mallya to appear before it by December 18, failing which he will be declared a proclaimed offender, ANI reported.

The Enforcement Directorate approached the court, seeking to declare Mallya a proclaimed offender in connection with a Foreign Exchange Regulation Act violation case.

The agency had earlier issued summons to the businessman in connection with an alleged payment of $200,000 (approximately Rs 1.3 crore) to a British firm for displaying the Kingfisher logo in Formula One World Championships in London and some European countries in 1996, 1997 and 1998. It had claimed that the money was allegedly paid without prior approval from the Reserve Bank of India in violation of FERA norms.

In April, a Delhi court had issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant against the former liquor baron in the case. An open-ended non-bailable warrant does not carry a time limit for execution, unlike the ordinary non-bailable warrant.

Mallya is wanted in India for a number of cases, including for defaulting on loans worth Rs 9,000 crores from 17 banks. He has been in the United Kingdom since March 2016, and had earlier said he would not return to the country.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs had submitted an extradition request to UK on February 9 after Mallya made his self-imposed exile clear. The request was made on the basis of an Extradition treaty signed between the countries in 1992. UK’s Crown Prosecution Service has been arguing the extradition case on behalf of the Indian government. The Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London has scheduled the pre-trial in the case for November 20.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A rare glimpse into how Aarushi Talwar’s parents dealt with her loss and why the case remains unsolved

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar walked out of Dasna Jail this month after four years in jail

In the summer of 2008, the Aarushi – Hemraj double-murder case sent shockwaves across the country. The case involved a handful of suspects and the initial stories that linked each suspect with the murder were as convincing as the next. However, the media frenzy that followed eventually made it difficult to differentiate between the investigation findings and mere speculation.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the case became increasingly difficult with conflicting findings and pieces of evidence. The prime suspects from the start of the investigation were Aarushi’s parents Nupur and Rajesh Talwar. Once the state government handed over the case to the CBI, however, several other associates of Aarushi’s parents were arrested and had to undergo lie-detector and narco-analysis tests.

The next turning point in the case came when in 2013, the CBI trial court stated that Aarushi’s parents were guilty of both the murders ‘beyond reasonable doubt’. Investigators alleged that her parents killed Aarushi in a fit of rage when they found her with Hemraj, their domestic servant, in an “objectionable” situation. Facing a life sentence and a possible death penalty, the couple began their time in Dasna Jail.

As the interest in the case in the media and public was dwindling, another crucial moment arrived on 12th October 2017. The Allahabad High Court acquitted the Talwars in the 2008 murders. The court claimed that the chain of evidence presented was inconclusive, noting that all circumstantial evidence did not tally to prove the couple guilty.

Thus, after nearly 10 years and the involvement of various investigating agencies, the Aarushi-Hemraj case, to this day, remains unsolved.

In an exclusive interview with Hotstar, the recently released couple, Nupur and Rajesh Talwar, open-up about their time in jail, the moment their appeal was accepted and their supporters who stood by them. Teary-eyed yet firm, the couple speak about coping with the loss of their daughter, the challenge of integrating back into the society that lies ahead of them and why the murder remains unsolved. The entire interview can be seen here.

Play

For more such exclusive content, log on to Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform with more than 1,00,000 hours of drama and movies in 9 languages and coverage of every major global sporting event. The Hotstar Premium service showcases the best TV Shows, movies and sporting events from around the world, including Emmy Award winning shows such as Veep, Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley. To sign up for Hotstar Premium, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.