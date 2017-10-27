‘Do not try us’, US President Donald Trump warns North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un
He urged Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear programmes, saying it was putting their regime in ‘grave danger’.
United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued a direct warning to North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, adding that Pyongyang was ruled by a cult, Reuters reported. Trump made these remarks during an address at South Korea’s National Assembly in Seoul.
Responding to Pyongyang’s threats to attack the US and its allies, Trump said, “That would be a fatal miscalculation. This a very different administration than the United States has had in the past. Do not underestimate us and do not try us.”
He urged Kim to abandon its nuclear programme, saying the arms were putting the North Korean regime in “grave danger”. “Every step you take down this dark path increases the peril you face,” he said, adding that US was ready to help North Korea find a “path to a better future” if it stopped developing ballistic missiles.
North Korea has accelerated its weapons tests this year. In July, it twice launched a long-range missile that could potentially reach the US mainland. In September, it conducted its sixth and most powerful atomic explosion yet.
“We will not be intimidated,” Trump added. “And we will not let the worst atrocities in history be repeated here, on this ground we fought and died to secure.”
The US leader called on Russia and China to stop supporting the North Korean regime. “The longer we wait, the greater the danger grows, and the fewer the options become,” he said. “And to those nations that choose to ignore this threat – or, worse still, to enable it – the weight of this crisis is on your conscience.”
Trump has left South Korea, and is now in China as part of his five-nation tour to Asia.