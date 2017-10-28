India demands greater transparency in UN Security Council reform process
Owing to inertia, the Security Council is becoming dysfunctional, said India’s Ambassador to the UN Syed Akbaruddin.
The United Nations Security Council does not reflect “contemporary realities” and has become dysfunctional because of the lack of reform in the institution, India said at a a plenary meeting of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.
India’s Ambassador to the UN Syed Akbaruddin said there was no greater example of the institutional inertia, referring to delays in reforming the Security Council caused by “the inability to translate discussions into a text for negotiations”. Even after a decade, UN members have not been able to agree on a single document that could form the basis for reforms, he said, while demanding greater transparency in the reform process.
Reform of the Security Council includes looking into membership categories, adding more permanent members – currently five countries are permanent members – and the council’s working methods, among other things. India is among the nations proposed to be added as a permanent member.
“Transparency in the working of diplomats is a useful adaptation that we can consider in this changing world as a pathway to progress,” Akbaruddin said.
Akbaruddin said the members of the United Nations have “fallen short” of reforming the Security Council at a time when the world is facing increased security threats and dealing with problems such as environmental degradation – all issues that require coordination among countries.
On Tuesday, the UN General Assembly President Miroslav Lajcak told a session on Council reforms that the “time for trying is up; now is the time for action”, PTI reported. Lajcak said he was rebooting the Security Council reform process, and called for the appointment of two new co-chairs for negotiations.