The big news: Schools in Delhi, Punjab and parts of UP to be shut all week, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The CBI arrested a Class 11 student in the Gurugram school murder case, and Rahul Gandhi made fresh attacks on demonetisation.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Delhi LG Anil Baijal asks transport department to prepare for odd-even scheme: Meanwhile, all schools in Punjab and Delhi, and some in Uttar Pradesh were asked to be closed for the rest of the week, and Arvind Kejriwal has asked for a meeting with the Punjab and Haryana CMs.
- CBI absolves bus conductor of charge, gets 3-day custody of Class 11 student: The juvenile was arrested earlier in the day for allegedly killing the Class 2 boy in an attempt to have exams postponed.
- Demonetisation and GST broke Surat’s legs, says Rahul Gandhi on first anniversary of note ban: Meanwhile, 79-year-old Nand Lal, who became the face of the demonetisation misery last year, asked who benefited from the note ban.
- Raghuram Rajan is the Aam Aadmi Party’s pick for a Rajya Sabha seat from Delhi: AAP is likely to field a jurist and a social worker – not any of its leaders – for the other two Upper House seats from the capital.
- Civil aviation minister summons airline staff, passenger in IndiGo assault case: Meanwhile, Air India took the opportunity to advertise its ‘unbeatable’ service.
- Mobile connections not linked with Aadhaar will not be disconnected, says telecom secretary: Aruna Sundararajan clarified that the Department of Telecom would wait for the Supreme Court’s judgment on the matter.
- SC junks plea seeking Centre’s response on delay in memorandum of procedure: The court itself had agreed to hear the plea last month.
- ‘Do not try us’, US President Donald Trump warns North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un: He urged Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear programmes, saying it was putting their regime in ‘grave danger’.
- Danica Roem becomes Virginia’s first transgender state legislator: Her opponent, Robert Marshall, was a 13-term Republican incumbent who fought against transgender rights.
- Magnificent Mary Kom wins her fifth gold medal in the Asian Boxing Championship: The Indian beat North Korea’s Hyang Mi Kim by unanimous decision in the 48 kg final.