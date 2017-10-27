Assembly elections

Himachal Pradesh polls: Voting underway in all 68 constituencies of state

Of the 338 candidates, 319 are male contenders and 19 are women.

by 

More than 50.25 lakh voters across 68 constituencies in Himachal Pradesh will cast their vote on Thursday to decide the fate of 338 candidates. The voting will take place in a single phase in the Congress-ruled state.

Nearly 7,500 polling booths have been set up in the state and more than 37,000 polling personnel have been deputed, Chief Electoral Officer Pushpendra Rajput said. More than 17,000 police personnel and home guards have been deployed, and 65 companies of central paramilitary forces have been stationed. Electronic Voting Machines and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail will be used in the polls.

The votes will be counted on December 18, along with that of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

The contenders

The polling will begin at 8 am and go on till 5 pm. Political rivals, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party, will contest in all 68 Assembly seats, while other national parties such as the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Communist Party of India will contest in 42 and 14 seats respectively. Besides 11 regional parties, 112 independent candidates are contesting in the Assembly elections.

Of the 338 candidates, 319 are male contenders and 19 are women. The Congress has fielded incumbent Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh for the post again who will contest from the Arki Assembly seat. BJP’s Ratan Singh Pal is up against Singh in the constituency.

Meanwhile, the BJP named Prem Kumar Dhumal as its chief ministerial candidate, who has held the post twice before – from March 1993 to March 2003, and from January 2008 to December 2012. He will contest from Sujanpur constituency.

The campaign

During its rallies, the Congress attacked the BJP over demonetisation and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax. The BJP took on the Congress for the allegations of corruption chief ministerial candidate Virbhadra Singh faces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah addressed 13 rallies together. Several BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have campaigned in Himachal Pradesh. Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, however, addressed only three rallies, all on one day. Virbhadra Singh alone held 90 rallies across the state, NDTV reported.

“I enjoy immense love and affection of the people,” Virbhadra Singh said before the elections on Thursday, according to The Indian Express. “I will be forming the government as the BJP’s attack on me, accusations of corruption will not deter me from serving the people till my last breath.”

Meanwhile, the newspaper quoted BJP’s Dhumal as saying: “It is going to be a double-engine government. BJP in the state, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Your home’s air quality is probably twenty times worse compared to the WHO standard

Here’s what you can do about it.

Shutterstock and Pixabay

While the deplorable state of air quality in Indian cities is well known, indoor air quality does not usually come up in the umpteen discussions on pollution. Indoor air pollution is caused by the release and suspension of pollutants indoors in homes, offices etc. It can be just as harmful to health, as it tends to be more concentrated than the air outdoors.

The indoor air pollutants most commonly found in urban India emerge from seemingly harmless day-to-day activities. Invisible volatile organic compounds (VOCs), for example, are released by perfumes, paints, heated plastics, household cleaners, carpets, furniture etc. Upholstery, especially, acts as a trap for VOCs and PM2.5 (fine particulate matter). Long-term exposure to VOCs is known to be detrimental to health - effects range from eye and throat irritation to damage to liver, kidneys and central nervous system.

Living particles (dust mites, mould, mildew, airborne bacteria, pet dander etc.) too permeate the indoor environment. Coupled with tobacco smoke, they are among the major triggers of asthma in children. From mould on shower curtains, pillows, blankets, stuffed animals to pet hair on carpets and floors, these asthma triggers can be found everywhere.

Any and every household product that releases emissions of some kind is potentially polluting. Cooking equipment like a gas stove, for example, can release carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide as by-products - common complaints associated with the two are headaches, sustained fatigue and inflammation eyes, nose and throat. Even broken CFLs and tube lights emit small amounts of mercury, a known neurotoxin.

The prospect of tackling indoor pollution can sound intimidating to homeowners. However, there are steps you can take today to help mitigate the levels of indoor pollution in your house. Proper ventilation, regular cleaning of AC filters and adjustment of humidity levels can help reduce the density of pollutants. If your home houses elderly parents, young kids, expecting mothers, someone with a respiratory ailment or even pets whose dander could aggravate health problems, it is essential that you invest in an air purifier. Honeywell’s Air Touch range of air purifiers employ a three-stage purification process which can remove more than 99% of indoor pollutants - including fine pollutants such as PM2.5 (particulate matter). This is crucial because with the daily household activities such as cooking, cleaning and so on, the PM2.5 levels can go up to as much as 500, while the WHO standard cites 25 to be the ideal upper limit. Honeywell’s Air Touch range is comprised of air purifiers that do not release ozone (known to worsen respiratory conditions) as a by-product. One of the products, Air Touch I8 specifically, comes with a real time PM2.5 display that helps you monitor the quality of air you are breathing. You can see the air quality improving as the purifier does its job. Most importantly, the technology is certified from the Indian Medical Academy for preventive health and is recommended for Indian homes by them. To see just how Honeywell’s air purifiers can put you at ease, watch the video below.

Play

To learn more about the technology behind Honeywell’s air purifiers and the range of products on offer, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Honeywell and not by the Scroll editorial team.