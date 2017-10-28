Gurugram school murder: CBI wants Class 11 student, detained in case, to reconstruct crime scene

The Central Bureau of Investigation has told the Juvenile Justice Board that it plans to reconstruct the scene of the crime in the murder case of a Class 2 student from Gurugram’s Ryan International School, The Indian Express reported. The suspect, a Class 11 student from the same school, was sent to three-day CBI remand on Wednesday.

The CBI had told the board that custody of the boy was required to ascertain the sequence of events that led to the murder and to help identify the shop from where the murder weapon was bought, the newspaper reported.

On Wednesday, the CBI had said the Class 11 student had allegedly attacked the boy, with the hope that the incident would force the school to postpone examinations and a parent-teacher meeting. The CBI checked the suspect’s academic performance and found that he was not performing well. The investigating agency has claimed that the suspect has confessed to the crime.

The family of the victim wants the suspect to be tried as an adult, PTI reported. “We demand strict punishment for the Class 11 student,” Sushil Tekriwal, the lawyer representing victim’s family, said.

The family accused the Gurugram police of botching up the investigation and said that all others involved in the “deep-rooted conspiracy” should be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, the bus conductor, who was earlier arrested for allegedly murdering the Class 2 student, has been absolved of the charge. The CBI also dismissed the earlier theory that the boy was sexually assaulted before being killed.

The case

The Class 2 student was found with his throat slit inside the toilet. An autopsy revealed that injuries on the boy’s neck, inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon, were the cause of death. The bus conductor was arrested later that day. There are also allegations against the Ryan Group school of violating security norms.

The father of the Class 11 student said there was a conspiracy to frame his son.