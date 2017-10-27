quick reads

The big news: Voting begins in Himachal Pradesh’s 68 constituencies, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: The CBI will recreate the crime scene with Class 11 student of Ryan International School, and I-T officials raided Jaya TV’s Chennai office.

Sam Panthaky/AFP

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Voting underway in all 68 constituencies of Himachal Pradesh: Of the 338 candidates, 319 are male contenders and 19 are women. 
  2. CBI wants Class 11 student, detained in Gurugram murder case, to reconstruct crime scene: The victim’s family demanded that the arrested student be tried as an adult.
  3. Income Tax officials raid Jaya TV office in Chennai following claims of tax evasion, say reports: The company is owned by jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala and run by her nephew Vivek Jayaraman.  
  4. Delhi LG Anil Baijal asks Transport Department to prepare for odd-even scheme: Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal has sought to meet the chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana to discuss North India pollution.
  5. Dozens of men allege Sri Lankan government forces tortured and raped them, says report: The men, accused of attempting to revive the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam rebel group, have sought political asylum in Europe.  
  6. Air India advertises its ‘unbeatable’ service, after video shows IndiGo staff roughing up passenger: Earlier in the day, a fake ad with a Jet Airways tagline had gone viral on social media.  
  7. Mobile connections not linked with Aadhaar will not be disconnected, says telecom secretary: Aruna Sundararajan clarified that the Department of Telecom would wait for the Supreme Court’s judgment on the matter.  
  8. Hyderabad University suspends 10 students for misconduct after woman enters men’s hostel: The varsity claimed that security staff were assaulted, but the students denied the allegation and instead, accused officials of moral policing.  
  9. Hyderabad bans begging on city roads ahead of Ivanka Trump and Modi’s visits later this month: A total of 6,000 beggars are expected to be moved to rehabilitation centres across the Telangana capital in the next few weeks.  
  10. NGOs in India, Sri Lanka that find ways to promote religious freedom will get $500,000 grant from US: The organisations that apply must develop an early warning system to reduce ‘religiously-motivated violence and discrimination’, the US State Department said.
Your home’s air quality is probably twenty times worse compared to the WHO standard

Here’s what you can do about it.

Shutterstock and Pixabay

While the deplorable state of air quality in Indian cities is well known, indoor air quality does not usually come up in the umpteen discussions on pollution. Indoor air pollution is caused by the release and suspension of pollutants indoors in homes, offices etc. It can be just as harmful to health, as it tends to be more concentrated than the air outdoors.

The indoor air pollutants most commonly found in urban India emerge from seemingly harmless day-to-day activities. Invisible volatile organic compounds (VOCs), for example, are released by perfumes, paints, heated plastics, household cleaners, carpets, furniture etc. Upholstery, especially, acts as a trap for VOCs and PM2.5 (fine particulate matter). Long-term exposure to VOCs is known to be detrimental to health - effects range from eye and throat irritation to damage to liver, kidneys and central nervous system.

Living particles (dust mites, mould, mildew, airborne bacteria, pet dander etc.) too permeate the indoor environment. Coupled with tobacco smoke, they are among the major triggers of asthma in children. From mould on shower curtains, pillows, blankets, stuffed animals to pet hair on carpets and floors, these asthma triggers can be found everywhere.

Any and every household product that releases emissions of some kind is potentially polluting. Cooking equipment like a gas stove, for example, can release carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide as by-products - common complaints associated with the two are headaches, sustained fatigue and inflammation eyes, nose and throat. Even broken CFLs and tube lights emit small amounts of mercury, a known neurotoxin.

The prospect of tackling indoor pollution can sound intimidating to homeowners. However, there are steps you can take today to help mitigate the levels of indoor pollution in your house. Proper ventilation, regular cleaning of AC filters and adjustment of humidity levels can help reduce the density of pollutants. If your home houses elderly parents, young kids, expecting mothers, someone with a respiratory ailment or even pets whose dander could aggravate health problems, it is essential that you invest in an air purifier. Honeywell’s Air Touch range of air purifiers employ a three-stage purification process which can remove more than 99% of indoor pollutants - including fine pollutants such as PM2.5 (particulate matter). This is crucial because with the daily household activities such as cooking, cleaning and so on, the PM2.5 levels can go up to as much as 500, while the WHO standard cites 25 to be the ideal upper limit. Honeywell’s Air Touch range is comprised of air purifiers that do not release ozone (known to worsen respiratory conditions) as a by-product. One of the products, Air Touch I8 specifically, comes with a real time PM2.5 display that helps you monitor the quality of air you are breathing. You can see the air quality improving as the purifier does its job. Most importantly, the technology is certified from the Indian Medical Academy for preventive health and is recommended for Indian homes by them. To see just how Honeywell’s air purifiers can put you at ease, watch the video below.

