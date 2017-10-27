The big news: Voting begins in Himachal Pradesh’s 68 constituencies, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The CBI will recreate the crime scene with Class 11 student of Ryan International School, and I-T officials raided Jaya TV’s Chennai office.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Voting underway in all 68 constituencies of Himachal Pradesh: Of the 338 candidates, 319 are male contenders and 19 are women.
- CBI wants Class 11 student, detained in Gurugram murder case, to reconstruct crime scene: The victim’s family demanded that the arrested student be tried as an adult.
- Income Tax officials raid Jaya TV office in Chennai following claims of tax evasion, say reports: The company is owned by jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala and run by her nephew Vivek Jayaraman.
- Delhi LG Anil Baijal asks Transport Department to prepare for odd-even scheme: Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal has sought to meet the chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana to discuss North India pollution.
- Dozens of men allege Sri Lankan government forces tortured and raped them, says report: The men, accused of attempting to revive the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam rebel group, have sought political asylum in Europe.
- Air India advertises its ‘unbeatable’ service, after video shows IndiGo staff roughing up passenger: Earlier in the day, a fake ad with a Jet Airways tagline had gone viral on social media.
- Mobile connections not linked with Aadhaar will not be disconnected, says telecom secretary: Aruna Sundararajan clarified that the Department of Telecom would wait for the Supreme Court’s judgment on the matter.
- Hyderabad University suspends 10 students for misconduct after woman enters men’s hostel: The varsity claimed that security staff were assaulted, but the students denied the allegation and instead, accused officials of moral policing.
- Hyderabad bans begging on city roads ahead of Ivanka Trump and Modi’s visits later this month: A total of 6,000 beggars are expected to be moved to rehabilitation centres across the Telangana capital in the next few weeks.
- NGOs in India, Sri Lanka that find ways to promote religious freedom will get $500,000 grant from US: The organisations that apply must develop an early warning system to reduce ‘religiously-motivated violence and discrimination’, the US State Department said.