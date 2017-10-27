state news

Income Tax officials asked Congress’s DK Shivakumar to join BJP, claims Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

The tax personnel had asked the state’s energy minister to join the saffron party to ‘avoid nuisances’ like the raids, the chief minister alleged.

by  & 
File Photo | IANS

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday claimed that Income Tax officials had asked state Energy Minister DK Shivakumar to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, The Times of India reported. In August, I-T officials had raided Shivakumar’s properties for three days in a case of tax evasion.

Siddaramaiah’s comments come ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled in the state in 2018.

The chief minister was speaking at a rally as part of the Congress’s “Black Day” against demonetisation in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He alleged that the tax officials had asked Shivakumar to join the BJP to “avoid nuisances” like the raids.

“The Centre has been using the CBI, the I-T department and the Enforcement Directorate, all under its control, to threaten people,” the chief minister claimed, according to The Times of India. “Earlier this year, when Shivakumar was raided by the I-T department, its officials who were part of the team openly asked him to join the BJP. This is the level of saffronisation in the country.”

During the raids, investigators are believed to have recovered more than Rs 300 crore in undisclosed income and cash and jewellery worth nearly Rs 15 crore, unidentified officials in the department had said in August.

Shivakumar was hosting several Gujarat Congress MLAs at a Bengaluru resort at the time of the raids. The Congress had sent them to the lodge allegedly to stop them from being poached by the Bharatiya Janata Party before the Rajya Sabha polls held on August 8.

On August 30, the I-T Department said it had conducted raids at 10 more locations in Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi, following up on the case connected with Shivakumar.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Your home’s air quality is probably twenty times worse compared to the WHO standard

Here’s what you can do about it.

Shutterstock and Pixabay

While the deplorable state of air quality in Indian cities is well known, indoor air quality does not usually come up in the umpteen discussions on pollution. Indoor air pollution is caused by the release and suspension of pollutants indoors in homes, offices etc. It can be just as harmful to health, as it tends to be more concentrated than the air outdoors.

The indoor air pollutants most commonly found in urban India emerge from seemingly harmless day-to-day activities. Invisible volatile organic compounds (VOCs), for example, are released by perfumes, paints, heated plastics, household cleaners, carpets, furniture etc. Upholstery, especially, acts as a trap for VOCs and PM2.5 (fine particulate matter). Long-term exposure to VOCs is known to be detrimental to health - effects range from eye and throat irritation to damage to liver, kidneys and central nervous system.

Living particles (dust mites, mould, mildew, airborne bacteria, pet dander etc.) too permeate the indoor environment. Coupled with tobacco smoke, they are among the major triggers of asthma in children. From mould on shower curtains, pillows, blankets, stuffed animals to pet hair on carpets and floors, these asthma triggers can be found everywhere.

Any and every household product that releases emissions of some kind is potentially polluting. Cooking equipment like a gas stove, for example, can release carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide as by-products - common complaints associated with the two are headaches, sustained fatigue and inflammation eyes, nose and throat. Even broken CFLs and tube lights emit small amounts of mercury, a known neurotoxin.

The prospect of tackling indoor pollution can sound intimidating to homeowners. However, there are steps you can take today to help mitigate the levels of indoor pollution in your house. Proper ventilation, regular cleaning of AC filters and adjustment of humidity levels can help reduce the density of pollutants. If your home houses elderly parents, young kids, expecting mothers, someone with a respiratory ailment or even pets whose dander could aggravate health problems, it is essential that you invest in an air purifier. Honeywell’s Air Touch range of air purifiers employ a three-stage purification process which can remove more than 99% of indoor pollutants - including fine pollutants such as PM2.5 (particulate matter). This is crucial because with the daily household activities such as cooking, cleaning and so on, the PM2.5 levels can go up to as much as 500, while the WHO standard cites 25 to be the ideal upper limit. Honeywell’s Air Touch range is comprised of air purifiers that do not release ozone (known to worsen respiratory conditions) as a by-product. One of the products, Air Touch I8 specifically, comes with a real time PM2.5 display that helps you monitor the quality of air you are breathing. You can see the air quality improving as the purifier does its job. Most importantly, the technology is certified from the Indian Medical Academy for preventive health and is recommended for Indian homes by them. To see just how Honeywell’s air purifiers can put you at ease, watch the video below.

Play

To learn more about the technology behind Honeywell’s air purifiers and the range of products on offer, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Honeywell and not by the Scroll editorial team.